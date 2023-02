CANADA, February 3 - Released on February 3, 2023

The witness has been located. Thank you to the media and the public for their assistance in this matter.

We kindly ask that you consider removing the image of the vehicle that was in the original release from circulation, including social media.

Thank you for your cooperation.

Noel Busse

Justice and Attorney General

Regina

Phone: 306-787-8959

Email: noel.busse@gov.sk.ca