Leaders pay tribute to President Hồ Chí Minh on Party’s founding anniversary

VIETNAM, February 3 -  

HÀ NỘI — A delegation of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV) Central Committee, the Presidency, the National Assembly, the Government and the Việt Nam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee on Friday paid tribute to President Hồ Chí Minh at his mausoleum in Hà Nội on the 93rd founding anniversary of the CPV (February 3, 1930).

The delegation included Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính, NA Chairman Vương Đình Huệ, permanent member of the CPV Central Committee’s Secretariat Võ Văn Thưởng, VFF President Đỗ Văn Chiến, and Acting President Võ Thị Ánh Xuân.

They paid respect to President Hồ Chí Minh, who founded and led the CPV – the vanguard of the working class and the nation.

The past 93 years have proven that the Party's leadership is the leading factor decisive to every victory of the Vietnamese revolution. Under the Party's leadership, the Vietnamese army and people are working to successfully implement the resolution adopted at the 13th National Party Congress, and build a Việt Nam of peace, unity, independence, democracy and prosperity, firmly moving towards socialism.

The delegation then laid a wreath at the Monument to Heroes and Martyrs in Hà Nội.

On the same day, representatives from the Central Military Commission and the Central Public Security Party Commission also paid their respects to President Hồ Chí Minh, heroes and martyrs.

On February 3, 1930, nearly 20 years after leaving the country to seek ways for national salvation, Nguyễn Ái Quốc (later known as President Hồ Chí Minh) chaired a conference to merge three communist organisations in Việt Nam into the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV), marking an important milestone in the country’s history of national construction and defence.

The event was a turning point for the country, ending a crisis in orientations for national salvation and leadership of the patriotic movement of Việt Nam in the early 20th century. The moment also became the starting point for the victory of Vietnamese revolution and the growth of the nation in the following periods. — VNS

 

