EMU 2022-2023 Academic Year Fall Semester Graduation Ceremonies To Be Held on 7-8 February

Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU) 2022 – 2023 Academic Year Fall Semester Graduation Ceremonies will be held on 7 and 8 February 2023. EMU 2022-2023 Academic Year Fall Semester Postgraduate Graduation Ceremony will be held on Tuesday, 7 February 2023, and Graduation Ceremony for Associate and Undergraduate Program Graduates will be held on Wednesday, 8 February 2023. Increasing the number of its graduates every year, the number of EMU’s alumni will have reached over 70,000 with the graduation of students in the 2022-2023 Academic Year Fall Semester.

Graduation Reception for Graduates and Parents

Within the framework of the 2022 – 2023 Academic Year Fall Semester Graduation organisations, a Graduation Reception will be held on Monday, 6 February, 2023, at 18.00, with the participation of EMU graduates and their parents who contributed to their success. In addition to the graduates, academic and administrative staff will attend the reception to be held at the EMU Beach Club and share the happiness of the graduates.

Postgraduate Graduation Ceremony on 7 February

The 2022 - 2023 Academic Year Fall Semester Postgraduate Graduation Ceremony will be held on Tuesday, 7 February, 2023, at 14.00, at Rauf Raif Denktaş Culture and Congress Center. More than 300 graduates of master’s and doctorate programs will receive their diplomas at the ceremony.

Graduates of Associate and Undergraduate Programs To Receive Diplomas on 8 February

Graduation Ceremonies, during which graduates of Associate and Undergraduate Programs will receive their diplomas, will be held on Wednesday, 8 February, 2023. More than 800 associate and undergraduate degree graduates will be presented their diplomas at the ceremony to be held at the time and place designated for each Faculty.

In this context, on Wednesday, 8 February, 2023, at Rauf Raif Denktaş Culture and Congress Center, students of Faculty of Architecture will be presented their diplomas between 09.00 a.m. and 11.00 a.m., School of Tourism and Hotel Management and School of Computing and Technology between 13.00 and 15.00, and Faculty of Health Sciences and School of Health Services between 17.00 and 19.00.

During the ceremonies to be held at the Lala Mustafa Paşa Sports Center, graduates of the Faculty of Business and Economics and the School of Business and Finance will receive their diplomas between 09.00 and 11.00, graduates of the Faculty of Arts and Sciences and the Faculty of Education will be presented diplomas between 13.00 and 15.00. Graduates of the Faculty of Engineering will receive diplomas between 17.00 and 19.00.

As for the ceremonies to be held in Mustafa Afşin Ersoy Hall, graduates of the following faculties and school will be presented diplomas according to the following schedule: Faculty of Communication between 09.00 a.m. and 11.00 a.m.; Faculty of Pharmacy between 13.00 and 15.00, and Faculty of Law and School of Justice between 17.00 and 19.00.

During the ceremonies commencing with a moment of silence and the National Anthem, speeches on behalf of the graduates and protocol speeches will be delivered. Then, diplomas and awards will be presented to the highest achieving students of the faculties and departments. The ceremonies will end with the presentation of diplomas to the graduates of the associate and undergraduate programs and cap throwing.

The graduation ceremony for postgraduate program graduates will be broadcast live on Tuesday, 7 February 2023 on EMU TV and via social media platforms (Youtube – https://www.youtube.com/user/eastmeduniv and Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/eastern.med.univ/).