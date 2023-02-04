Submit Release
Early morning lane closures on H-1 Freeway for work on Kaahumanu and Waiawa Overpasses

HONOLULU – The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation informs the public of lane closures on the H-1 Freeway to address spalling on two bridges in Pearl City, the Kaahumanu Overpass Bridge and the Waiawa Overpass Bridge. The concrete spalling was discovered in regular inspections and must be repaired to avoid future deterioration. There are no weight postings on these structures as a result of the inspection findings.

The schedule for the lane closures to repair the Kaahumanu Overpass is:

Saturday, Feb. 4, from 1 a.m. – 8 a.m.

  • H-1 east bound, shoulder and two right lanes

Sunday, Feb. 5, from 1 a.m. – 8 a.m.

  • H-1 east bound, three left lanes.

Monday, Feb. 6 through Wednesday, Feb. 8, from 9:15 a.m. to when the Zipmobile reaches the Kaahumanu Overpass

  • H-1 west bound Zipperlane

Saturday, Feb. 11, from 1 a.m. – 8 a.m.

  • H-1 west bound, three middle lanes (lanes 3,4,5)

Sunday, Feb. 12, from 1 a.m. – 8 a.m.

  • H-1 west bound, three right lanes (lanes 5,6,7)

The schedule for the spall repairs to the Waiawa Overpass Bridge, will be shared as soon as they are finalized.

Motorists are advised to plan ahead and allow for extra travel time to get to their destinations. HDOT’s weekly roadwork list and map is published every Friday to https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/roadwork/

