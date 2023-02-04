Submit Release
MEDIA NOTICE - WORKING MEETING OF FIRST MINISTERS ON HEALTH CARE

OTTAWA, ONTARIO
February 7, 2023

OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 3, 2023 /CNW/ -

Media Program

Monday, February 6 – The venue is available for technical equipment set-up beginning at 09:30.

Tuesday, February 7 – The Media Workroom is available beginning at 09:00. Accreditation badges must be worn.

Media Accreditation

Media representatives who wish to access the venue must have accreditation issued by the Press Gallery. Media representatives who are not accredited with the Press Gallery can be issued temporary passes by the Press Gallery Secretariat. Please contact Philippe Perrier, philippe.perrier@parl.gc.ca, prior to Monday at 15:00 to register for access. 

Beginning Tuesday morning at 09:00, media representatives wishing to access the venue will be issued a Media badge at the accreditation desk in the lobby.

Media Facilities

A unimic with floor sound audio distribution will be available. The lobby space is available for media throughout the day.

A media workroom is also available on the 2nd Floor and will be equipped with chairs, tables, power, and Wi-Fi. Wi-Fi is also available in the lobby.

SOURCE Canadian Intergovernmental Conference Secretariat

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2023/03/c2222.html

