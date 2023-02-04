Fairchild RC-26B "CONDOR" Reconnaissance Aircraft Donated to Hagerstown Aviation Museum

The Hagerstown Aviation Museum is pleased to announce the donation of a 1993 Fairchild RC-26B "CONDOR" Intelligence Surveillance Reconnaissance (ISR) Aircraft to the museum's growing collection of Fairchild built aircraft.

HAGARSTOWN, Md. (PRWEB) February 03, 2023

The Hagerstown Aviation Museum is pleased to announce the donation of a 1993 Fairchild RC-26B "CONDOR" Intelligence Surveillance Reconnaissance (ISR) Aircraft to the museum's growing collection of Fairchild built aircraft. This aircraft will be flown from Houston Texas to the museum at the Hagerstown Regional Airport on February 15, 2023 with arrival planned at 12 noon. The public is invited to attend.

The RC-26B has been supporting state and federal authorities to combat narcotics, provide photographs of flood damage, identify search and rescue sites for the US Coast Guard, and search for forest fires. These aircraft find and map their targets using infrared and electro-optical imaging. The planes entered the Air Force in 1989 and were spread across Air National Guard units in ten states. The RC-26B Program came to an end in December 2022 and the aircraft were retired from active service. Thanks to staff at the GSA and DGS Surplus Property Division of Maryland, the museum was able to acquire one of these historic Fairchild aircraft. The Hagerstown Aviation Museum will use this aircraft to tell the untold stories of this special unit.

The Hagerstown Aviation Museum was founded in 1996 with the mission to preserve, research, interpret and educate the public about the aviation heritage of the Hagerstown, Maryland region. The museum has collected thousands of artifacts and owns twenty-five historic aircraft housed in the original 1943 Fairchild Aircraft Flight Test Hangar.

For more information on the museum and event dates: http://www.HagerstownAviationMuseum.org

