Infotel Corp Announces Latest Version Release of DB/IQ, Now Generally Available and Compatible for All Db2® for z/OS® Releases up to Version 13

Infotel Corp releases DB/IQ version 6.03, a solution for maintaining a cleaner Db2® Catalog for improved database and application performance. The new version is fully compatible with Db2 for z/OS® up to version 13.1 and includes improved explain package functionality for invalid PACKAGE as well as all PTFs created during 6.02.

TAMPA, Fla. (PRWEB) February 03, 2023

Infotel Corp, a Tampa-based leading global software manufacturer, today announced the release of its latest product, DB/IQ version 6.03. This solution helps organizations maintain a cleaner Db2 Catalog, resulting in more reliable database and application performance and availability.

Previous versions of DB/IQ can be easily updated to version 6.03, which is fully compatible with all levels of Db2 for z/OS up to V13.1. Infotel customers can download the latest upgrade package from their Infotel support portal.

"DB/IQ 6.03 seamlessly integrates with IBM®'s latest version of Db2, the first Db2 platform developed for large-scale AI insights," said Jeff Castella, vice president of Infotel Corp. "This release brings our customers the same data management benefits as our previous versions of DB/IQ, but with improved functionality and compatibility with IBM's latest technology."

With DB/IQ, users can make sense of the DevOps chaos that mainframe software development creates by identifying redundant packages, removing them, and reorganizing the Db2 Catalog, resulting in a more optimized and streamlined Db2. In today's fast-paced DevOps world, development teams are facing more pressure than ever to roll out high-quality software with fast turnarounds and more frequent release cycles. Db2 optimization is often bypassed to get new releases to production, and DB/IQ and its many components help combat the oversight. Leveraging DB/IQ, clients can better manage Db2 clutter that can build up in the programming sprints associated with Agile and DevOps methods while helping meet tighter production deadlines.

Updated DB/IQ 6.03 features include:



Improved Explain package functionality regarding invalid PACKAGE for a better comprehensive behavior

Inclusion of all PTFs created during 6.02

Additionally, with Infotel's Eclipse Plugin v1.10x & v1.11, a component of DB/IQ users will be able to:



Add SQL transformation display

Set Db2 registers at the statement level

Use the new import/export file format, which is more readable and state-of-the-art

Add a signature with an Infotel certificate

For more information about DB/IQ 6.03 visit http://www.insoft-infotel.com/database-management/. To learn more about other Infotel products, visit http://www.insoft-infotel.com. Customers may request support assistance with this upgrade by emailing software@infotelcorp.com.

About Infotel

Infotel is the mainframe software publishing division of Infotel Group, a pan-European IT consultancy specializing in corporate digital transformation and database optimization. Infotel's products simplify mainframe complexity by providing intelligent insight and data automation. With locations in Europe and North America, the company is trusted by the Fortune 500 across a wide range of industries, including the world's leading financial services, insurance, transport, energy, telecommunications, healthcare, retail, and government institutions.

For more information about the Infotel family of products, visit http://www.insoft-infotel.com.

