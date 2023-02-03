A meeting was held at the MFA of Turkmenistan with the Director General of the Green Finance Center of the Astana International Financial Center

03/02/2023

148

On February 3, 2023, a meeting was held in the building of the MFA of Turkmenistan between the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan V. Hajyiev and the Director General of the Green Finance Center of the Astana International Financial Center (AIFC) Aidar Kazybayev, who arrived in Ashgabat on a working visit.

The visit of the AIFC delegation to Ashgabat was organized at the initiative of the Kazakh side. The priority goal of the Center is the development of a balanced capital market and assistance to municipalities and other government agencies in attracting extrabudgetary funds for sustainable development projects.

During the meeting, the parties discussed the issues of establishing bilateral cooperation in the field of green finance, including the exchange of specialists, as well as the possibility of working out the issue of issuing special certificates for the compliance of the city of Arkadag with the criteria of "Green City" and "Smart City".

The parties also discussed issues related to the greening of the coast and the development of ecotourism in the Aral Sea zone by attracting private investment as well as the issues of developing green hydrocarbons.

The parties agreed to continue working contacts to identify specific promising projects and forms of cooperation.