The 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan was celebrated in Ashgabat

03/02/2023

On February 3, 2023, a solemn event was held in the Tashkent park on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Turkmenistan and the Republic of Uzbekistan.

The event was attended by official representatives of the Government, heads of public organizations and the creative community of Turkmenistan, the Embassy of Uzbekistan in Turkmenistan, heads of the diplomatic corps accredited in Turkmenistan, and representatives of the public.

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan R. Meredov and Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Uzbekistan to Turkmenistan A. Kuchkarov spoke at the opening ceremony.

In the speeches, it was noted that contacts at the highest level and the open and trusting dialogue established between two fraternal states form a solid basis for the current state of strategic relations. Active political interaction between the two countries, successfully strengthened both at the bilateral and multilateral levels, and the progressive development of trade and economic partnership were highlighted. The importance of cultural and humanitarian cooperation in strengthening bilateral relations, which is based on a common history, traditions, language and spiritual values, was especially emphasized.

As part of the celebration, a joint Turkmen-Uzbek festive concert of art masters took place, and national Uzbek dishes were offered to the guests.