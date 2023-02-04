Rescheduled work will take place on N Street bridge near the Civic Center

The Wyoming Department of Transportation will be restricting daytime access to the N Street bridge near the Rock Springs Civic Center next week, on February 7th and 8th, for some routine bridge inspection work. Crews will need to close the bridge to motorists to mobilize equipment and crews to perform drilling work on the south end and collect core samples for evaluation.

The work was originally scheduled for last December, but was delayed due to weather conditions. With a break in the weather forecast next week, WYDOT geology crews are hoping to get the work completed. As before, if weather conditions deteriorate next week, the work may again have to be rescheduled.

Residents of the area and local traffic will be able to access the surrounding neighborhoods and driveways, but through traffic is advised to find an alternate route or detour to Pearl Street.

WYDOT would like to remind drivers to drive safely, put your phone down and obey all roadside signs and closures. For more information on road closures and weather conditions, please visit http://www.wyoroad.info.

Drivers can sign up for 511 Notify alerts at https://www.wyoroad.info/ 511/511NotifyAnnouncement.html .