Multi-Level Waterfront Home to Auction with No Reserve via Sotheby's Concierge Auctions

170 Cougar Terrace | HOT SPRINGS, AR Custom Spanish/Mediterranean escape with panoramic views Stunning views across multiple levels of this luxury estate Pool and spacious terrace overlooking the water Spectacular location on the main channel of Lake Hamilton

In cooperation with Chris Marsh of Capital Sotheby’s International Realty, 170 Cougar Terrace will auction in February via Sotheby's Concierge Auctions.

UNITED STATES, NEW YORK, NEW YORK, February 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This custom Spanish/Mediterranean retreat with panoramic views of Lake Hamilton in Hot Springs, Arkansas has its own two-stall dock at the ready for swimming, fishing, and boating. 170 Cougar Terrace will auction in March via Sotheby's Concierge Auctions in cooperation with listing agent Chris Marsh of Capital Sotheby’s International Realty. Currently listed for $2.995 million, with no reserve, the property will sell to the highest bidder. Bidding is scheduled to be held on 23-28 February, via the firm’s digital marketplace, casothebys.com, allowing buyers to bid remotely from anywhere in the world.

Past ornate gates and a granite fountain, 170 Cougar Terrace of Hot Springs is a vision on the main channel of Lake Hamilton. Lake Hamilton becomes an extension of your backyard with a two-stall boat dock for days of fishing, swimming, and sightseeing. Amenities await indoors, including the sauna and wine cellar. Outdoors, entertain with lake-facing terraces, balconies, and a pool with a waterfront view. Stargaze from the poolside terrace before retiring to the primary suite, boasting a walk-in wall of showers and a column-flanked soaker tub.

The cliffs of Hot Spring Mountains and the rest of the Ouachita Mountain range can be spotted on the horizon. Explore downtown Hot Springs, brimming with eateries and shopping. Lake Hamilton beckons beyond your back door, accessible from a private two-stall boat dock.

The property spans 9,438 square feet and sits on 0.68 acres of land. The home boasts five bedrooms, six full bathrooms, and one half bathroom. Inside, the home boasts soaring ceilings throughout and features a wine cellar, theater, gym, sauna, and study. Outside, discover the property’s granite fountain, outdoor entertaining spaces, and a three-car garage. 170 Cougar Terrace sits on the main channel of Lake Hamilton, about fifteen minutes from downtown Hot Springs.

170 Cougar Terrace is available for showings Thursday-Sunday 1-4PM and by appointment and for private and virtual showings.

As part of Sotheby's Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in a new home built for a family in need.

Agents will be compensated according to the information listed on the property page. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details.

