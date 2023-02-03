Manchin, Tuberville Reintroduce Bipartisan Bill to Restore Benefits for Defrauded Veterans

February 03, 2023

Washington, DC – Today, U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Tommy Tuberville (R-AL), reintroduced the Restoring Benefits to Defrauded Veterans Act to reissue benefits for defrauded Veterans. Under current law, if a defrauded Veteran passes away before their case with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) is resolved, the Veteran’s family cannot seek reimbursement for the defrauded funds.

“Our brave Veterans have sacrificed so much to protect our great nation but unfortunately, thousands of Veterans across America are victims of fraud and have dealt with a drawn out process to finally receive their earned payments,” said Senator Manchin. “Our bipartisan legislation would make a simple fix to help defrauded Veterans and their families receive the support they need and deserve. I thank Senator Tuberville for working with me on this important issue, and I encourage my bipartisan colleagues to join our commonsense legislation.”

“Stealing money from vulnerable Veterans who are unable to manage their own finances is almost unthinkable, but it happens far too often,” said Senator Tuberville. “When Veterans are defrauded by those who are supposed to have their best interest in mind, the VA should ensure their money is recovered quickly and efficiently. This legislation takes the necessary action to recoup those benefits and return them to the Veteran who is rightfully entitled to them.”





The Restoring Benefits to Defrauded Veterans Act would:

Require the Secretary of Veterans Affairs to reissue misused benefits to a beneficiary’s estate in cases where the beneficiary predeceased reissuance.

Provide reissued benefits to either the Veteran’s estate, successor, or next inheritor.





The Restoring Benefits to Defrauded Veterans Act is endorsed by the Paralyzed Veterans of America, Veterans of Foreign Wars, Wounded Warrior Project, and the American Legion.

