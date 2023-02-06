Arbor Metals Corp. Commemorates Patriot Battery Metals' Historical Lithium Find at Corvette Property in Quebec, Canada
Arbor Metals Corp. (TSX-V:ABR)TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, February 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Arbor Metals Corp. (TSX-V:ABR) (FWB:432) proudly congratulates Patriot Battery Metals Inc. (PMET) on their exceptional successful find at the CV5 Lithium Project on the Corvette-FCI Property in James Bay, Quebec.
PMET’s January 30 announcement of 52.2 meters of 3.34% Li2O (lithium oxide) marks a landmark moment in Canadian lithium discovery, securing its place as one of the most significant finds in recent years. This find includes 15 meters of 5.10% Li2O and 2 meters of 6.17% Li2O.
PMET has uncovered a CV lithium trend that spans over 25 kilometers across the Corvette Property, featuring a massive 2.2 km spodumene pegmatite and several secondary spodumene pegmatite lenses.
PMET’s find couldn't have come at a more opportune moment, as Canada sets its sights on becoming a major player in the lithium mining industry, providing raw materials and other essential components fueling the electric vehicle revolution.
Arbor Metals Corp. is also proud to be part of this exciting chapter in the lithium industry with its Jarnet Lithium Project. It is comprised of three claim blocks - South, North, and NE - with the NE block just 1 km southeast of the all-weather Trans-Taiga road.
Despite the fact that nearby discoveries may not necessarily reflect Arbor's mineralization or geology, the Jarnet South Block is only 2 kilometers northwest of Patriot Battery Metals' CV-5 pegmatite zone, which speaks greatly about Arbor's strategic location.
Arbor has also announced exploration plans for the first quarter of 2023, starting with a ground or drone magnetic survey. Other geophysical surveys are under review, pending contractor and equipment availability.
The company plans to use high-resolution satellite imagery to enhance its geological understanding, identify structures, and locate potential pegmatite boulder fields. These geophysical and satellite imagery surveys will be key in planning a bold summer exploration program.
Arbor Metals Corp. is making a name for itself as a leader in the global lithium mining exploration scene. With a focus on finding and developing high-value mineral deposits in prime locations, the company is setting the bar for what's possible in mineral exploration.
Take the Jarnet Lithium Project, for example. This world-class mining project is located in Quebec's James Bay Region and covers an area of 2,584 hectares, with 47 map-designated claims to its name. And the best part? It's right next door to the Corvette-FCI Property, where substantial lithium mineralization has been confirmed through diamond drilling.
For more information about Arbor Metals Corp., contact Mark Ferguson, Chief Executive Officer, at info@arbormetals.com or visit their website at www.arbormetalscorp.com.
