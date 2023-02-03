Clearwater Regional Ice Fishing Update (February 3rd)

Spring Valley Reservoir: Rainbow trout, bluegill, crappie, and bass.

The ice is back and better than ever at Spring Valley Reservoir. With 12 inches of clear ice and 3 inches of packed snow now is the time to head out to Spring Valley Reservoir. Trout fishing remains good with the usual angling techniques, but anglers have recently struggled to catch bluegill. That said, the few bluegills getting caught have been pushing 9 inches. Most anglers are targeting the new habitat structures, but a few anglers have reported catching limits of trout near the dam. Anglers catching bluegill say a sonar (vexilar) has been a must have piece of equipment, and jigging a small blue or chartreuse micro-jig tipped with one or two red spikes has been a successful presentation.

Moose Creek Reservoir: Crappie, rainbow trout, bass, bluegill

Moose Creek has 12 inches of ice with 2 inches of packed snow on it. Rainbow trout fishing remains slow, which is disappointing after a hot early start to the season. Its proximity to Moscow, ID and quiet setting makes Moose Creek Reservoir a good family location to try ice fishing. A group of otters has been spotted on the ice and numerous moose encounters make this fishery more of an adventure. Those still catching trout are dead sticking Powerbait mid-water column.

East Clearwater Ice Fisheries

Deer Creek Reservoir: Tiger, brook, and rainbow trout

Current ice conditions remain good at Deer Creek Reservoir. For those new to the area there is a locked gate approximately ¾ miles before reaching the reservoir, so be prepared to walk in. That said, fishing has been good for tiger trout, rainbow trout, and a few brook trout. Anglers have reported success targeting cruising trout with small orange crappie jigs and plastics.

Deyo Reservoir: Rainbow trout, bluegill, largemouth bass, bullhead catfish

Deyo currently has the best ice conditions in the Clearwater Region, with 12 inches of clear ice and an inch or two of snow on top. This fishery has remained very consistent this season and because of the longer drive, often gets ignored by the Lewiston crowd. Anglers are catching rainbow trout 80-100 yds off the north docks using standard trout techniques and bait.