Two elk calves found dead after eating ornamental yew in Ketchum

Residents need to inspect the landscaping around their homes and remove all yew plants in an effort to keep wildlife and pets safe, especially during winter months when wildlife moves down into historic winter range, now occupied by community neighborhoods and private residences.

Homeowners should completely remove any yew from their yards. If removal is not possible until spring, the bushes should be securely fenced so that wildlife cannot get access to the plants, or the plants should be tightly wrapped with burlap.

According to Regional Wildlife Manager Mike McDonald, homeowners, no matter where they live, need to be aware of the types of vegetation they purchase and plant on their properties. “We continue to see the end result of wildlife dying from eating ornamental yew that is planted around homes. It’s surprising how small an amount of yew it takes to kill an elk, deer or moose, which are all species that residents can see throughout many Idaho communities.”

 

