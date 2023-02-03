Impact Shares To Liquidate Impact Shares Sustainable Development Goals Global Equity ETF (Ticker: SDGA – NYSE ARCA)

The Board of Trustees (the "Board") of Impact Shares Trust I (the "Trust") has approved a Plan of Liquidation (the "Plan") for the Impact Shares Sustainable Development Goals Global Equity ETF (the "Fund") that became effective on February 3, 2023. The Fund is expected to liquidate at the close of business on or about Tuesday, February 28, 2023 (the "Liquidation Date").

Effective immediately, the Fund is closed to new and subsequent investments. As the Fund transitions its portfolio in anticipation of making its liquidating distributions, the Fund may deviate from its stated investment goal and other investment policies during the period between the effective date of the Plan and the Liquidation Date.

Shareholders may sell their holdings in the Fund prior to the end of the trading day on Friday, February 24, 2023, and customary brokerage charges may apply to these transactions. The Fund will cease trading at the end of the trading day on Friday, February 24, 2023. Any person holding shares in the Fund as of the Liquidation Date will receive a cash distribution equal to the net asset value of their shares as of that date, based on the instructions listed on your account. The sale or liquidation of your shares will generally be a taxable event. You should consult your tax advisor about your tax situation.

If you have questions or need assistance, please contact your financial advisor directly or the Fund toll-free at 1-844-448-3383 (844-GIVE-ETF) or by sending an email request to info@impactetfs.org.

About Impact Shares

Impact Shares is an ETF issuer and investment manager that is creating a new and innovative platform for clients seeking maximum social impact with market returns. Impact Shares' goal is to build a capital markets bridge between leading nonprofits, investors and corporate America to direct capital and social engagement on societal priorities. Impact Shares is a tax-exempt non- profit organization under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. For more information about Impact Shares visit impactetfs.org

Carefully consider the Fund's investment objectives, risk factors, charges, and expenses before investing. This and additional information can be found in the Fund's statutory and summary prospectus, which may be obtained by visiting www.impactetfs.org. Read the prospectus carefully before investing.

Shares of any ETF are bought and sold at market price (not NAV), may trade at a discount or premium to NAV and are not individually redeemed from the Fund. Brokerage commissions will reduce returns.

Investing involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. Narrowly focused investments and investments in smaller companies typically exhibit higher volatility. The Fund is non-diversified and may invest in derivatives, which are often more volatile than other investments and may magnify the Fund's gains or losses. International investments, including emerging markets, may involve risk of capital loss from unfavorable fluctuation in currency values, from differences in generally accepted accounting principles or from social, economic or political instability in other nations. The Fund may underperform other similar funds that do not consider ESG guidelines when making investment decisions.

The Impact Shares Sustainable Development Goals Global Equity ETF is distributed by SEI Investments Distribution Co. (SIDCO), which is not affiliated with Impact Shares Corp., the Investment Adviser for the Fund

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230203005268/en/