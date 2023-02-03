SIMPLY BETTER BRANDS CORP. ANNOUNCES SHARES FOR DEBT TRANSACTIONS AND ISSUANCE OF SHARES FOR SERVICES

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 3, 2023 /CNW/ - Simply Better Brands Corp. ("SBBC" or the "Company") SBBC PKANF is pleased to announce that further to the Company's news release of July 26, 2022 and August 10, 2022, it has agreed to issue 45,213 common shares 2613560 Ontario Inc., and 45,213 common shares to Prehistoric Petroleum Inc. In addition, and further to the Company's news release dated January 20, 2023, the Company has issued 148,925 common shares to Sebastien Centner (the "Advisor") for strategic advisory and consulting services to one of the Company's subsidiaries.

Shares for Debt Settlement with 2613560 Ontario Inc.

The total amount of indebtedness settled by this arrangement is $10,625.00, for ‎interest owed during the period ended December 31, 2022 by the Company to 2613560 Ontario Inc. pursuant to a convertible debenture dated August 10, 2022 (the "261 Debenture").

The Company has agreed to 45,213 common shares in settlement of the December 31, 2022 interest payment at a deemed price of $0.235 per share.

Pursuant to the 261 Debenture, interest shall be payable quarterly until the maturity date and subject to prior approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV"), such interest may be converted into common shares at the higher of (i) the 15 trading day Volume Weighted Average Price ("VWAP") on each such applicable payment date, or (ii) the market price of the common shares of the Company.

The Company decided to satisfy this outstanding indebtedness with shares in order to ‎preserve its cash for operational purposes.‎ This arrangement is subject to the approval of the TSXV. The ‎Company will issue these shares, which are subject to a four month hold period, once approval ‎has been received from the TSXV.‎

Shares for Debt Settlement with Prehistoric Petroleum Inc.

The total amount of indebtedness settled by this arrangement is $10,625.00, for ‎interest owed during the period ended December 31, 2022 by the Company to Prehistoric Petroleum Inc. pursuant to a convertible debenture dated August 10, 2022 (the "PPI Debenture").

The Company has agreed to issue 45,213 common shares in settlement of the December 31, 2022 interest payment at a deemed price of $0.235 per share.

Pursuant to the PPI Debenture, interest shall be payable quarterly until the maturity date and subject to prior approval of the TSXV, such interest may be converted into common shares at the higher of (i) the 15 trading day VWAP on each such applicable payment date, or (ii) the market price of the common shares of the Company.

The Company decided to satisfy this outstanding indebtedness with shares in order to ‎preserve its cash for operational purposes.‎ This arrangement is subject to the approval of the TSXV. The ‎Company will issue these shares, which are subject to a four month hold period, once approval ‎has been received from the TSXV.‎

Shares for Services Issued to Advisor

The TSXV has accepted and the Company has paid the first of two payments to the Advisor for services rendered pursuant to the previously-announced advisory agreement (the "Agreement") dated September 1, 2022. Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company has agreed to pay the first of two payments in the aggregate amount of CAD$34,925.80 (US$26,000.00) through the issuance of 158,925 common shares at a deemed price of CAD$0.23452 per share.

Simply Better Brands Corp. leads an international omni-channel platform with diversified assets in the emerging plant-based and holistic wellness consumer product categories. The Company's mission is focused on leading innovation for the informed Millennial and Generation Z generations in the rapidly growing plant-based, natural, and clean ingredient space. The Company continues to focus on expansion into high-growth consumer product categories including CBD, plant-based food and beverage, and the global pet care and skin care industries. For more information on Simply Better Brands Corp., please visit: https://www.simplybetterbrands.com/investor-relations.

