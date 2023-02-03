The Worldwide Deep Learning Industry is Projected to Reach $320.6 Billion by 2030 - Security Industry to Find Increasing Use of Deep Learning in Video Surveillance
The global market for Deep Learning estimated at US$33.8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$320.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 32.5% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Software, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 31.9% CAGR and reach US$179.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 34.9% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $9.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 31.1% CAGR
The Deep Learning market in the U.S. is estimated at US$9.9 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$53.1 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 31.1% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 29.7% and 27.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 22.4% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 234 Featured) -
- Adapteva, Inc.
- Amazon Web Services, Inc.
- Fujitsu Ltd.
- General Vision
- Google Cloud Platform
- Graphcore Limited
- Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.
- IBM Corporation
- Intel Corporation
- KONIKU
- Mellanox Technologies, Inc.
- Micron Technology, Inc.
- Microsoft Corporation
- Mythic
- NVIDIA Corporation
- Qualcomm, Inc.
- Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.
- Sensory, Inc.
- Skymind, Inc.
- Tenstorrent Inc.
- Xilinx Inc.
What`s New for 2023?
- Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.
- Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
- Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
- Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
- Access to digital archives and Research Platform
- Complimentary updates for one year
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Introduction
- Deep Learning Timeline
- Deep Learning as a Subset of Machine Learning
- Deep Learning Software Market: Percentage Share Distribution by Application Industry: 2018
- Outlook
- Machine Learning Emerges as the Top Data Initiative for Organizations
- Deep Learning - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Summarized Trends
- Recent Advancements in Deep Learning
- Increasing Competitor Focus on Production of AI-Specific Chips Intensifies Deep Learning Capabilities
- Global Deep Learning Chipset Market in US$ Billion by Type: 2017-2025
- Rise of Deep Learning in Drug Discovery
- Healthcare Emerges as an Important Growth Avenue
- Deep Learning Finds Relevance in Medical Imaging
- Global Medical Imaging Analysis Software by Type (in US$ Million): 2017-2025
- Deep Learning Companies Attract Investments
- Growing Importance of Image Recognition in Various sectors Drives Application of Deep Learning
- Education: A Growing Application Market
- Security Industry to Find Increasing Use of Deep Learning in Video Surveillance
- Application of Deep Learning in Data Analytics
- Rise in Use of Deep Learning in Manufacturing Sector
- Deep Learning on the Cloud Gains Momentum
- Application Deep Learning in Banking Sector
- Deep Learning Application in Supply Chains
- Deep Learning to Pick up Momentum in the Automotive Industry
- Global Venture Capital Investments in Autonomous Vehicles: 2014-2018
- Global Autonomous Vehicle Sales (in US$ Million): 2021-2040
- Global Automotive AI Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type: (in US$ Million): 2018-2025
- Application of AI and Deep Learning Systems in Units in Global Automotive Market: 2018-2025
- Retail Industry to Benefit from Deep Learning
- Deep Learning to Transform E-Commerce
- Global e-Commerce Sales in US$ billion (2015-2021)
- Global e-Commerce as % Percentage of Total Retail Sales (2015-2020)
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/z0wlo7-learning?w=5
