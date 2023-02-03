Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico Reports in January 2023 a Passenger Traffic Increase of 33.1% Compared to 2022

/EIN News/ -- GUADALAJARA, Mexico, Feb. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V., (NYSE: PAC; BMV: GAP) (“the Company” or “GAP”) announces preliminary terminal passenger traffic figures for the month of January 2023, compared with the same period of 2022.

For January 2023, the total number of terminal passengers at GAP’s 12 Mexican airports increased by 30.0%, compared to the same period of 2022. Puerto Vallarta, Los Cabos, Guadalajara, and Tijuana presented an increase in passenger traffic of 46.5%, 39.2%, 31.7%, and 20.1% respectively, compared to January 2022. On the other hand, Montego Bay increase by 67.6% and Kingston 59.6%, compared to 2022.

Domestic Terminal Passengers (in thousands):

Airport Jan-22 Jan-23 % Change Guadalajara 737.5 991.1 34.4 % Tijuana* 592.8 713.6 20.4 % Puerto Vallarta 162.2 226.2 39.5 % Los Cabos 170.5 229.8 34.8 % Montego Bay 0.0 0.0 0.0 % Guanajuato 128.5 180.4 40.4 % Hermosillo 122.5 157.4 28.4 % Kingston 0.1 0.0 (30.2 %) Morelia 51.4 67.3 30.8 % Mexicali 99.5 123.4 24.0 % La Paz 74.7 77.8 4.1 % Aguascalientes 50.3 54.4 8.1 % Los Mochis 30.9 32.2 4.3 % Manzanillo 7.8 9.1 17.3 % Total 2,228.6 2,862.6 28.4 % International Terminal Passengers (in thousands): Airport Jan-22 Jan-23 % Change Guadalajara 361.7 456.8 26.3 % Tijuana* 328.6 393.4 19.7 % Puerto Vallarta 306.8 460.9 50.3 % Los Cabos 318.8 451.4 41.6 % Montego Bay 267.6 448.4 67.6 % Guanajuato 67.8 77.9 14.9 % Hermosillo 6.7 6.6 (2.1 %) Kingston 91.5 146.0 59.7 % Morelia 44.3 56.8 28.1 % Mexicali 0.3 0.5 50.2 % La Paz 2.3 1.2 (50.0 %) Aguascalientes 18.8 22.9 22.0 % Los Mochis 0.6 0.6 1.0 % Manzanillo 8.8 9.4 7.6 % Total 1,824.6 2,532.8 38.8 % Total Terminal Passengers (in thousands): Airport Jan-22 Jan-23 % Change Guadalajara 1,099.2 1,447.9 31.7 % Tijuana* 921.4 1,107.0 20.1 % Puerto Vallarta 468.9 687.1 46.5 % Los Cabos 489.2 681.2 39.2 % Montego Bay 267.6 448.4 67.6 % Guanajuato 196.2 258.3 31.6 % Hermosillo 129.3 164.0 26.8 % Kingston 91.5 146.1 59.6 % Morelia 95.7 124.1 29.6 % Mexicali 99.8 123.8 24.1 % La Paz 77.0 78.9 2.4 % Aguascalientes 69.1 77.3 11.9 % Los Mochis 31.5 32.9 4.3 % Manzanillo 16.6 18.6 12.1 % Total 4,053.2 5,395.5 33.1 % *Passengers in Tijuana who use CBX in both directions are classified as international. CBX users (in thousands): Airport Jan-22 Jan-23 % Change Tijuana 327.0 391.0 19.6 %

Seats and load factors: The number of seats available during January 2023 increased by 15.3%, compared to January 2022; load factors for the month went from 68.7% in January 2022 to 79.2% in January 2023.





The number of seats available during January 2023 increased by 15.3%, compared to January 2022; load factors for the month went from 68.7% in January 2022 to 79.2% in January 2023. New routes:



Guadalajara – Monterrey: Aeromexico Puerto Vallarta – Indianapolis: Sun Country Puerto Vallarta – Abbotsford: Flair Airlines



Company Description

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (GAP) operates 12 airports throughout Mexico ’s Pacific region, including the major cities of Guadalajara and Tijuana, the four tourist destinations of Puerto Vallarta, Los Cabos, La Paz and Manzanillo, and six other mid-sized cities: Hermosillo, Guanajuato, Morelia, Aguascalientes, Mexicali and Los Mochis. In February 2006, GAP’s shares were listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “PAC” and on the Mexican Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “GAP”. In April 2015, GAP acquired 100% of Desarrollo de Concessioner Aeroportuarias, S.L., which owns a majority stake in MBJ Airports Limited, a company operating Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay, Jamaica. In October 2018, GAP entered into a concession agreement for the operation of the Norman Manley International Airport in Kingston, Jamaica and took control of the operation in October 2019.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements. These statements are statements that are not historical facts and are based on management’s current view and estimates of future economic circumstances, industry conditions, company performance and financial results. The words “anticipates”, “believes”, “estimates”, “expects”, “plans” and similar expressions, as they relate to the company, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Statements regarding the declaration or payment of dividends, the implementation of principal operating and financing strategies and capital expenditure plans, the direction of future operations and the factors or trends affecting financial condition, liquidity or results of operations are examples of forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect the current views of management and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. There is no guarantee that the expected events, trends or results will actually occur. The statements are based on many assumptions and factors, including general economic and market conditions, industry conditions, and operating factors. Any changes in such assumptions or factors could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations.

IR Contacts:

Saúl Villarreal, Chief Financial Officer

Alejandra Soto, IRO and Corporate Finance Director

svillarreal@aeropuertosgap.com.mx

asoto@aeropuertosgap.com.mx

Gisela Murillo, Investor Relations gmurillo@aeropuertosgap.com.mx / +52-33-3880-1100 ext.20294



