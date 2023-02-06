New CBD and Wellness Offerings at Cannabis Dispensary in Scottsboro, Alabama

Bradford Wellness Co. is a new CBD dispensary in Scottsboro Alabama that provides premium CBD products and information about the benefits of CBD.

SCOTTSBORO, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bradford Wellness Co. offers exciting CBD products such as Sleep Support Gummies, Delta-8 Softgels, CBD for Energy and Focus, Relax Bath Bombs, Essential oils with CBD, and Pain Relief CBD Topical products.Bradford Wellness Co. is providing premium CBD products and information to the Scottsboro, Alabama area. They offer Sleep Support Gummies, Delta-8 Softgels, CBD for Energy and Focus, Relax Bath Bombs, Essential oils with CBD, and Pain Relief CBD Topical products. Each of these products are designed to meet specific needs or ailments that customers may have while using natural hemp extracts.Sleep Support Gummies are a unique blend of botanicals such as melatonin and chamomile combined with CBD to help promote healthy sleep habits. Delta-8 Softgels provide customers with an array of therapeutic benefits without the worry of psychoactive effects due to its lower level of THC levels than other cannabinoid products. Their Energy & Focus tincture helps to boost productivity by increasing energy levels while improving mental clarity and focus enabling you to stay productive throughout the day.The Relax Bath Bombs from Bradford Wellness Co. combine essential oils such as lavender and bergamot with hemp derived CBD isolate that helps with relaxation when added in a warm bath or shower. Additionally they offer essential oil blends infused with CBD which can be used topically or aromatically helping to soothe sore muscles, reduce inflammation, and help manage anxiety or stress levels.Lastly their CBD Pain Relief Topicals provide localized relief containing menthol and camphor for immediate cooling sensations as well as aloe vera for deep moisturization which helps increase blood flow promoting healing within the body’s tissues.Bradford Wellness Co.'s offerings provide customers with a variety of natural hemp derived options that can address various aches pains or ailments while allowing them the flexibility to consume them in various forms including gummies, softgels, tinctures and more!It's been said that, “Cannabidiol [or CBD] is the most misunderstood compound on earth.” Bradford Wellness Co. is on a mission to change that through CBD education. The goal is for customers to be empowered to make informed decisions about what's best for their health.Bradford Wellness Co., a CBD dispensary in Scottsboro, Alabama. They offer an online store as well as a physical store. They ship CBD all throughout the United States, not just in Scottsboro, Alabama.You can contact Bradford Wellness Co. through their website:You can also shop on their online CBD store.