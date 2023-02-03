Monthly public Board meeting set for Tuesday, February 7, 2023

The IUB's monthly public meeting to discuss agency issues and help inform the public and utility industry stakeholders about various dockets and functions of the Board will begin at 9 a.m. Tuesday, February 7, 2023, in the Hearing Room at the IUB Office, 1375 E. Court Ave., Des Moines. The meeting will be viewable by video livestream.

AGENDA

9 a.m. Tuesday, February 7, 2023

Hearing Room, 1375 E. Court Ave., Des Moines, IA

Call to Order Consent Items

Board Meeting Minutes Notification of Board Orders Delinquent Payments Action Items

E-21374: ITC Midwest LLC – Order Regarding Extension of Electric Transmission Line Franchise E-21395: ITC Midwest LLC – Order Regarding Extension of Electric Transmission Line Franchise E-21433: ITC Midwest LLC – Order Regarding Extension of Electric Transmission Line Franchise E-22538: ITC Midwest LLC – Order Regarding Withdrawal of Franchise Petition and Closing Docket HLP-2021-0001: Summit Carbon Solutions, LLC – Order Regarding Procedural Schedule Dual Party Relay Council Appointment Discussion Items

Rules Review Monthly Financials Litigation Update TF-2022-0268: Interstate Power and Light Company Other Business Public Comments Adjournment: Next meeting scheduled for 9 a.m. Tuesday, March 14, 2023

The Board welcomes public comment at the end of the meeting. Anyone interested in speaking is required to sign up in advance of the meeting at the table outside of the hearing room and provide their full name, address, and contact information. The Board cannot respond to comments regarding contested matters pending before the Board.

To assure the meeting is orderly, meeting attendees are required to comply with the following:

No signs or placards will be permitted in the hearing room and the audience is expected to remain quiet and refrain from interrupting the meeting.

Those attending the meeting should behave in a respectful manner that allows all comments to be heard.

Mobile phones and other electronic devices must be turned off or set to silent mode. Anyone answering phone calls must do so outside of the hearing room.

Meeting attendees are free to come and go as they wish, provided the meeting is not disrupted.

Anyone with disabilities who requires service assistance or information should contact the Iowa Utilities Board at 515-725-7300 at least 24 hours in advance of the scheduled meeting to request arrangements. For more information, email iub@iub.iowa.gov.