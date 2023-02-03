Adjustments in the preventive measures against COVID-19 infection at school after the Chinese New Year holidays

MACAU, February 3 - The DSEDJ continuously pays attention to the health of teachers and students in non-tertiary education schools. Statistics show that impact of COVID-19 on teachers and students continued to decrease after the Chinese New Year holidays; during the said period, there was no mass infection of COVID-19 at school. After seeking advice from the health department, it was decided that starting from 6 February, teachers and students will not be required to do a rapid antigen test before going to school or participating in inter-school competitions or activities. If teachers and students have symptoms of discomfort, they should do the said test at home. If the result is positive, they should neither go to school nor participate in competitions and activities.

For students who recovered from COVID-19 before the Chinese New Year holidays, starting from 6 February, they can gradually resume exercising with normal intensity when attending physical education classes, sports training for school teams, leisure activities. However, teachers and school staff still need to pay attention to the situation of the individual student, make adjustments to the curriculums, training content and assessment requiremens accordingly. Students who have recently been infected with COVID-19 and are in the early stage of recovery or feel unwell should take the initiative to tell teachers about their situation. Schools should avoid arranging for those students to do any strenuous exercise; they should be allowed to gradually resume their normal activity levels.

The DSEDJ has given the detailed guidelines to schools, and will continue to pay attention to the health of teachers and students, make adjustments in the preventive measures for schools.