MassMEDIC Announces Additions and Transitions to Board of Directors
MassMEDIC appoints 10 new members to the organization's Board of Directors.; four Directors are also retiring. With additions, Board now 40% female.
On behalf of the MassMEDIC community, we are excited to welcome our new Board members and thank those who are transitioning off for their service and dedication.”BOSTON, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Massachusetts Medical Device Industry Council (MassMEDIC), announces the appointment of 10 new members to the organization's Board of Directors. Four Directors are also retiring from the Board: Chuck Alpuche, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, Insulet Corporation, Stacey Pugh, Chief Commercial Officer, Butterfly Network, Jaydeo Kinikar, Vice President of Virtual Care Strategy & Offering, Best Buy Health, and David Pierce, Executive Vice President and President, Medsurg, Boston Scientific.
— Brian Johnson, President, MassMEDIC
"On behalf of the MassMEDIC community, we are excited to welcome our new Board members and thank those who are transitioning off for their service and dedication,” said MassMEDIC President, Brian Johnson. “I’d especially like to thank Chuck Alpuche for his long-term dedication to our organization, the industry and manufacturing in the United States. With his recent retirement from Insulet Corporation, his presence in medtech will be missed. We wish him the best in his next adventure.”
The new members of the MassMEDIC Board of Directors include:
Lisa Brady, Vice President Global Sustainability/Chief Sustainability Officer, Insulet Corporation
Lana Caron, Sr. Director, Philips Ventures
Bryan Dechairo, President & CEO, Sherlock Biosciences
Diana Gelston, Chief Commercial Officer, Best Buy Health
Michael H. Jones, Senior Vice President, President, Endoscopy, Boston Scientific
Wayne Markowitz, Worldwide Executive Vice President and Global Head of Endovascular Robotics, Siemens Healthineers Vascular Robotics
Kate Rumrill, President & CEO, Ablative Solutions
Rahul Saluja, VP Business Development, Life Sciences & Healthcare, Clarivate
Mira Sahney, President, Pelvic Health, Medtronic
Manisha Shah-Bugaj, CEO, Activ Surgical
“We are honored to have the commitment of such experienced industry leaders on our Board of Directors,” said Rachel Robinson, Chief Operating Officer of MassMEDIC. “Their dedication to improving lives through medical technology further strengthens our mission to bolster the New England medtech community through connection, education, awareness and advocacy.”
The MassMEDIC Board of Directors additionally voted in Michelle Fox, Corporate Vice President and Chief Medical Officer of Teleflex, as the 2nd Vice Chair on the organization’s Executive Committee.
As the Chief Medical Officer of Teleflex, Michelle Fox and her leadership team set the clinical vision and strategy for Teleflex. She provides leadership to Medical Affairs which provides medical guidance for the Company’s global product portfolio and assures compliance with global regulatory, legislative and medical requirements. Clinical Affairs representatives lead the design of and implementation of multidisciplinary clinical development programs covering a broad range of products and therapeutic areas in collaboration with strategic business partners. Michelle also leads the scientific, clinical research and market access, reimbursement and health policy arm of the organization. She is particularly passionate about sustainable healthcare, health equity and diversity equity and inclusion and holds a position on the respective global councils. Michelle’s work has focused on organizational and systems development. This includes interactive medical education, as a means to making transformational change and supporting research that implements the best medical practices into bedside clinical care. Michelle offers a rare blend of strong clinical practice and leadership, driven by her desire to improve patient outcomes, and tempered by a clear understanding of the challenges facing healthcare today.
“It’s exciting and rewarding to continue to see our organization evolve to exceed member needs,” said Brian Johnson. “Since taking over the organization four years ago, we have grown our team, increased revenue by 30% and increased the size of our operating budget by nearly 80%. Our Board has also seen continued growth and diversity, representing our robust New England medtech ecosystem with close to 40% of our Board now made up of female industry leaders.”
