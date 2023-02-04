Sprawling Six-Acre Beachfront Villa Complex Near Bali to Auction Without Reserve via Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions

Sira Beach House Estate on Lombok Island, Indonesia Traditionally crafted Sasak-style villa complex on 6 acres Private beach and luxurious swimming pool Incredible views of Gunung Rinjani and Punikan Volcanos Set on Lombok Island, 40 minutes to Bali

In cooperation with PT Lombok Property and Investment, the traditional Sasak style Sira Beach House will auction in March via Sotheby's Concierge Auctions.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Enter a paradise of tranquility and beauty on Lombok Island, Indonesia at Sira Beach House, auctioning next month via Sotheby's Concierge Auctions in cooperation with Callum MacKinnon of PT Lombok Property and Investment. Listed for $5 million, the property will sell Without Reserve to the highest bidder. Bidding is scheduled to be held 8–16 March via Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions’ online marketplace, casothebys.com, allowing buyers to bid digitally from anywhere in the world.

“From the beautiful white sand beachfront looking out to the Gili Islands, stunning tropical sunsets out over the ocean towards Bali, to the peace, privacy, and tranquility this property offers and the potential for further development, this property represents an exceptional opportunity and a competitive chance to buy one of the most exclusive high-end villas on Lombok,” stated Callum MacKinnon, Listing Agent.

The six-acre estate is ideal for hosting friends and family, with a total of nine thatched pavilions offering serene guest room pairs where everyone can enjoy a private retreat and spectacular views. Designed in the traditional Sasak style, Sira Beach House is an indoor-outdoor oasis surrounded by coconut palms, lush greenery, white sand, and pristine waters. A fully equipped kitchen and expert staff can whip up a local feast for 12 to enjoy in the formal dining room. For casual meals, sit back and float amidst the lily pads on the dining balé. Spend quality time in the living room pavilion, or watch a film in the media room, which can be open to the elements or an air-conditioned escape. Spend long days in the beautiful pool at the edge of the property. The swimming pool pavilion has everything required, complete with a floating lounge balé and full bathroom. Set near world class hotels, such as the Legian, Oberoi, and Tugu, this estate offers a five-star experience, all just a 40 minute plane ride from Bali.

Additional features include a total of six bedrooms and six full bathrooms; a formal dining room and floating dining balé; living room and recreation pavilions; walkways with lily-strewn reflecting pools; sliding bamboo screens; private library and terrace; large spa bath with a freestanding tub, double vanity, and outdoor shower; adjacent twin room; views across the Lombok Strait; a private beach and 18-meter pool and floating balé; tennis court; impeccably landscaped lawn with coconut palm grove; croquet pitch; kayaks, paddleboards; pool bath; potential as a vacation rental; and full staff available—all just ten minutes from Bangsal Port and one and a half hours from Lombok International Airport.

This blissful setting on Lombok’s northwest coast offers beachfront seclusion and tranquility. Shallow, calm waters kiss the private beach. Go on a snorkeling or diving adventure in the Gili archipelago, visible from your villa. Explore Lingsar, the island’s holiest temple complex, an hour down the west coast. Lush jungle trails await you in Mount Rinjani National Park, two hours from your villa. Hike to the summit of Gunung Rinjani, Indonesia’s second-highest volcano, for majestic views of the entire island. Find the enchanting Sendang Gile waterfall and swimming hole just outside the park. The surfer’s paradise of Kuta is under two hours away on Lombok’s southern coast. Plentiful bays, reefs, and inlets make this a prime wave-catching region. For 18-holes with a view, the Kosaido Country Club is only three minutes from your front door.

Sira Beach House is available for showings daily 1-4PM and by appointment and additionally available for private virtual showings.

As part of Sotheby's Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in a new home built for a family in need.

Agents will be compensated according to the information listed on the property page. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details. For more information, including property details, exclusive virtual tour, diligence documents, and more, visit casothebys.com or call +1.212.202.2940.

