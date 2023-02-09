KukerRanken Announces Joshua Crawford joins our Portland Oregon location as a Survey/Drone Equipment Specialist

Josh Crawford of the Portland OR KukerRanken Survey/Drone team

Joshua Crawford joins KukerRanken Portland as a Survey Equipment and Drone Subject Matter Expert

MOUNTLAKE TERRACE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- KukerRanken Announces Josh Crawford has joined the KR team as UAS and Survey Specialist

KukerRanken is proud to announce the addition of Josh Crawford tothe team as a UAS and Survey Equipment Specialist in their Portland, Oregon location. In this role, Josh will be responsible for consulting and providing unmanned aerial systems (UAS) technology to add Survey and precision measurement processes, in addition to consulting and providing construction technology such as lasers, total stations, machine-control, and other modern technologies used on building and road construction jobsites.

Previously, Josh was a survey technician for a large survey firm based in Boise, Idaho, also working as a draftsman, project manager, and Part 107 pilot with a deep focus on ALTA surveys, boundary surveys, and providing expertise in AutoCAD Civil 3D. Josh brings deep experience in Leica products such as the CS20, 30, GS18T, MS60, TS15, and a working knowledge of Leica Infinity and Captivate.

“Josh’s field experience in addition to his formal education in Land Surveying and Geomatics Engineering from the Idaho State University programs provide a solid foundation for Josh’s work with our customers,” said Douglas Spotted Eagle, Chief Revenue Officer at KukerRanken. “We’re fortunate to have Josh join us in Portland, and anticipate his knowledge and leadership will benefit our Oregon customers and the KukerRanken teams at-large.”

"We are thrilled to have Josh join our team," said Robert Lycke Jr., president and owner of KukerRanken. “With his skills and experience in Survey hardware, software, and best practices, coupled with his years-long experiences in UAS technology, Josh provides great value to our company and customers throughout the western USA."

Although Josh Crawford is based in our Portland, Oregon offices, he can be found working with customers throughout the Northwestern area.

About KukerRanken

KukerRanken (KR) is a leading provider of architecture, survey, construction and public safety technology equipment. The company's mission is to deliver high-quality products from Leica Geosystems, Autel, Maptek, Seco, and many other vendors, constantly seeking new and innovative ways to improve engineering and construction measurement processes through technology.

Incorporated nearly 100 years ago in 1928, KR’s home office is located in Seattle Washington, with locations in Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Utah, and Nevada.

For more information, please contact douglas@kukerranken.com