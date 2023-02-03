Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,138 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 350,923 in the last 365 days.

Việt Nam attends Laos’ Bolaven coffee festival

VIENTIANE, VIETNAM, February 3 - Vietnamese coffee businesses are attending Laos’ Bolaven coffee 2023 festival which is underway from February 2-4 in the southern province of Champasak of Laos.

The event is not only an opportunity for coffee growers in Laos to promote organic coffee products to international friends but also a chance for Vietnamese enterprises to expand their market in Laos.

Among the 50 booths displaying products from Laos, Thailand and Cambodia, Việt Nam is represented with three booths introducing its products from three localities, namely Đà Nẵng City, Đắk Lắk and Bình Phước.

Currently, Laos’ coffee products have been exported to more than 20 countries. In 2022, the total export volume of coffee beans of Laos reached about 22,000 tonnes with a value of over US$67 million.

Meanwhile, the General Department of Customs said Việt Nam’s coffee exports in 2022 were valued at nearly $4.06 billion, an increase of 32 per cent over that in 2021. VNS

You just read:

Việt Nam attends Laos’ Bolaven coffee festival

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.