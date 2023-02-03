Việt Nam attends Laos’ Bolaven coffee festival

VIENTIANE, VIETNAM, February 3 - Vietnamese coffee businesses are attending Laos’ Bolaven coffee 2023 festival which is underway from February 2-4 in the southern province of Champasak of Laos.

The event is not only an opportunity for coffee growers in Laos to promote organic coffee products to international friends but also a chance for Vietnamese enterprises to expand their market in Laos.

Among the 50 booths displaying products from Laos, Thailand and Cambodia, Việt Nam is represented with three booths introducing its products from three localities, namely Đà Nẵng City, Đắk Lắk and Bình Phước.

Currently, Laos’ coffee products have been exported to more than 20 countries. In 2022, the total export volume of coffee beans of Laos reached about 22,000 tonnes with a value of over US$67 million.

Meanwhile, the General Department of Customs said Việt Nam’s coffee exports in 2022 were valued at nearly $4.06 billion, an increase of 32 per cent over that in 2021. VNS