WISCONSIN, February 3 - An Act to repeal 887.015 (2) (e); and to amend 887.015 (title), 887.015 (1), 887.015 (2) (b), 887.015 (2) (f), 887.015 (3) and 887.015 (6) of the statutes; Relating to: the Uniform Unsworn Declarations Act.
Status: S - Judiciary and Public Safety
SB29 in Sen: Read first time and referred to Committee on Judiciary and Public Safety - 2023-02-03
