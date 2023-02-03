Submit Release
Discover Lasting Hope, Freedom, & Purpose With Maurice F. Martin's New Book

Maurice F. Martin is making waves with his inspiring new book, Your But Is Too Big: 7 Principles To Help You Receive Inner Healing, Get Motivated, and Find Your Purpose. This book is taking the world by storm, becoming a #1 New Release in Christian Faith and a #1 New Release in Christian Counseling.

As a certified life coach, counselor and speaker, Maurice has made it his life’s work to help people heal through their own pain, find hope out of hopeless situations, and find ways to truly walk in their purpose. From personal experience, Maurice was once depressed, broken and suicidal seven years ago; today he is inspiring thousands to overcome their challenges with long-term lasting results.

Your But Is Too Big explores how we can heal spiritually and emotionally in order to transcend life over time. Maurice provides insight into how we can bridge the gap between where we are now and where we want to be in our faith journeys as well as our daily lives.

Maurice explains that our greatest challenges are not obstacles but rather invitations for growth, strength and wisdom. He encourages readers to change their perspective and look at life from a more positive point of view instead of focusing on what they don't have or cannot do at the moment. Through this shift in mindset, readers will feel empowered to take control of their lives no matter what situation they are currently going through or will face in the future.

Your But Is Too Big provides practical advice along with spiritual guidance so that individuals will be equipped with knowledge on how to navigate any challenge they come across on their journey towards personal growth and transformation. It is an inspiring read that readers won't forget!

You can learn more about his new book and gain access to free tools and resources at www.yourbutistoobig.com.

