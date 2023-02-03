SLATE HILL-1949, A Community And Family History Memoir To Embrace The Reality By Dr. Essie P. Knuckle

Everyone has a past, but only a few are lucky enough to learn from it and inspire others!

Slate Hill - 1949 will tell a story about the past. The book will provide insight into the viewpoint and perspective of a young preschooler who knew 99.9% of the residents of her neighborhood.

The memoir is exceptionally written well and tells the story of a proud black woman, her community, her family, and her residence. The author represents each aspect of her life, from her developmental years to the day when her family encountered the deadly Covid-19 to the time when Biden was elected as the 46th U.S. president, and the current day.

Dr. Essie P. Knuckle revisits her past and transcribes her emotions, sentiments, feelings, and trauma she faced as a person of color. She recounts how her black appearance caused her and her community to step back and stay behind in the so-called realm of white people.

Slate Hill - 1949 will grasp your nerves from the very first page. The memoir starts with a sweet past and lovely memories of the author. She remembers how her mother writes her letters and notes, which inspires her to pen down this book.

She states that Slate Hill was an interesting place to grow up in during the forties and fifties. In addition to segregation, separate water fountains, and separate movies, she was surrounded by war. Despite these inhumanities, her community overcame them and went on to prosper in a nation they had come to love and consider their own.

The book is a real eye-opener for those who are interested in learning about the bitter reality hidden behind the gloomy facade of the white moral society. This autobiography will demonstrate and stand for the real worth of liberty, the struggle for righteousness, and the glimmer of fresh hope in the face of all adversity.

The book is available on Amazon, and you can purchase it to witness and embrace the people of color.

