Nourishing Skin With Nature's Best Kept Secret – Argan Oil

Biosecrets, a health-conscious and eco-friendly company, was founded in 2012 by Sihem Benali, an individual in their thirties whose skin had become dry and sensitive. After trying to find relief through various products with limited or no results, they experienced an unpleasant reaction to a popular moisturizer found at the local drugstore which only exacerbated the problem.

Until one day, Benali remembered the bottle of 100% pure Argan oil that their mother had brought from their home country Algeria; something their ancestors had been using for centuries as part of their beauty routine.

After applying just a few drops of the oil twice a day, Benali noticed a dramatic difference after one week: their skin felt hydrated, supple and smooth. After three weeks, all remaining dry patches had disappeared and their skin was looking dewy and rejuvenated.

Seeing how effective this natural remedy was for them, they wanted to bring this gift of nature to anyone else who was struggling to find a safe and effective skincare product free from harmful chemicals with visible and lasting results.

As such, Biosecret's mission is to provide natural argan oil derived from ethically sourced ingredients with no artificial colors or fragrances added so that consumers can rely on its effectiveness while being confident that it contains no hidden nasties.

In addition to nourishing skin with its riches like fatty acids, vitamin E and antioxidants; argan oil can also be used as an overnight hair mask or even as a massage oil due to its high absorption capability. It has been scientifically proven to show positive results on acne sufferers when applied regularly because it helps balance sebum production without clogging pores.

Argan oil is truly nature’s best kept secret: allowing people from all walks of life access modern beauty solutions while taking care of our planet in an ethical manner - something Biosecrets are passionate about doing on every level possible!

Find out more here: www.Biosecrets.com.

Media Contact

Biosecrets

Sihem Benali

Ottawa

Ontario

Canada