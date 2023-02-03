Submit Release
Motor Fuel License Center Joins IGEN to Help Advance Excise Tax Reporting

MFLC is now part of IGEN, a division of U.S. Venture, Inc.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Feb. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Motor Fuel License Center (MFLC), an online platform that helps oil and gas companies source data to automate fuel tax compliance, today announced its welcoming of the opportunity to join IGEN. IGEN is a leading provider of excise tax compliance software and acquired MFLC to advance its tax compliance platform.

Businesses of all sizes must contend with licensing to get tax compliance right and adding license content to IGEN's platform extends connections for clients to automate more. The move to acquire a leading source of fuel tax content allows IGEN to better serve businesses of every size across the entire regulatory compliance lifecycle.

"As part of IGEN, we will create more opportunities for automating tax compliance, integrate services to unify data and decisions across all reporting platforms and ERP systems, and build the best solution with delivered content to manage certificates and centralize exemptions" said Matthew Schmeisser, founder and developer of Motor Fuel License Center. "We are committed to finding a better way for our clients and ready to help push the industry ahead."

"IGEN was founded on the mission to Find a Better Way for our clients to accurately and efficiently perform the mission-critical process of tax compliance. The integration of MFLC into IGEN's platform will help us deliver on that promise to our clients," said Ryan Padget, President of IGEN.

Together, IGEN and MFLC will advance indirect tax reporting and set the standard for end-to-end compliance. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

About Motor Fuel License Center 
Motor Fuel License Center helps companies source data to automate fuel tax compliance. Its cloud-based software solves a well-known gap in tax compliance for oil and gas companies. As a single data source for preloaded license content, the platform complements any tax software to complete tax determination, return preparation, and reporting compliance. To learn more about its compliance automation capabilities for enterprise, including integration opportunities, visit www.MFLicenseCenter.com.

About IGEN 
IGEN helps companies capitalize on their compliance. It's your complete toolkit for reducing redundancy and risk, all while ensuring you have better visibility of tax implications across the organization. IGEN's end-to-end compliance platform includes automation tools for managing licenses, tax data preparation, real-time tax calculation, reporting and filing. Explore more at www.IGENtax.com.

Media Contact:
Matthew Schmeisser
623-404-0011

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/motor-fuel-license-center-joins-igen-to-help-advance-excise-tax-reporting-301738429.html

SOURCE Motor Fuel License Center

