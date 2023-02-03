Submit Release
Barber-Nichols, A Graham Corporation Company, Ranked Among the Top 10 of Glassdoor's Best Small & Medium Places to Work in 2023

Graham Corporation GHM ("GHM" or "the Company"), a global leader in the design and manufacture of mission critical fluid, power, heat transfer and vacuum technologies for the defense, space, energy and process industries, today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Barber-Nichols, has made Glassdoor's Best Places to Work in 2023, ranking 10 out of 50 in the U.S. small and medium company category. Glassdoor's analysis is based solely on the input of employees who complete an anonymous review about their job, work environment and employer.

Matt Malone, Vice President and General Manager - Barber-Nichols, commented, "We are honored to be recognized by our workforce as a great place to work. Years of attention to every comment on employee engagement surveys and taking appropriate actions to improve our business and culture is validated by this ranking. But it doesn't stop here. We expect to further improve by providing our highly engaged workforce with the resources, professional development and culture needed to enable them to overcome the challenges posed by the complex world in which we operate. I am incredibly grateful for the hard work our team consistently delivers, the dedication they demonstrate every day and the service they deliver to our customers."

About Graham Corporation

GHM is a global leader in the design and manufacture of mission critical fluid, power, heat transfer and vacuum technologies for the defense, space, energy and process industries. The Graham Manufacturing and Barber-Nichols' global brands are built upon world-renowned engineering expertise in vacuum and heat transfer, cryogenic pumps and turbomachinery technologies, as well as its responsive and flexible service and the unsurpassed quality customers have come to expect from the Company's products and systems.

Graham Corporation routinely posts news and other important information on its website, www.grahamcorp.com, where additional information on Graham Corporation and its businesses can be found.

