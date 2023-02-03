Eureka Mag Offers Unmatched Access to European and Asian Scientific Literature

The magazine's new service is granting researchers, scientists and scholars with comprehensive scientific literature from Europe and Asia.

Eureka Mag, a leading provider of scholarly literature reference services, is proud to announce the launch of its new service for researchers, scientists, and scholars in need of access to medical, biological, zoological, technical and geographical journals published in Europe and Asia. This is made possible thanks to the service utilizing a network of international libraries. As a result, the service is able to focus on delivering library-scanned and electronically retrievable PubMed and other science articles and abstracts.

As at the time of this press release, the site contains more than 63 million references to articles, abstracts and book chapters that have been covered by PubMed, Zoological Records, CAB Abstracts, Web of Science, BIOSIS Previews, Pascal and Francis, GeoRef, and much more.

These references on Eureka Mag span publications from worldwide but feature content from all of Europe including Eastern Europe and Russia. In addition, the site also provides access to a wide range of journals and other scientific literature from China, Japan and Taiwan. Eureka Mag further ensures that its extensive references cover the scholarly literature from 1666 to present.

Anyone can get access to this literature within a maximum of six hours for electronically retrievable articles and 24 hours for articles that need to be scanned at any of the currently 49 supplying libraries. Articles from China and Taiwan can be gotten almost instantly or maximum of one work day. Things are a little different in Japan where retrieval can take as much as 2 - 3 weeks thanks to the country’s copyright laws.

All articles are emailed in PDF format with OCR in the native language of the article that is applied for. However, do note that there are special cases (ca. 5% of all requests) where retrieval can take up to two or a maximum of three work days.

To learn more about this service, do visit eurekamag.com

Media Contact

EurekaMag.com

George Maine

Sakala 7-2

Tallinn, 10141

Estonia