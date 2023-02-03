Seeking Presenters for 2nd Annual Educator Summit; Theme is Inspiration, Innovation, and Inclusion

The Maine Department of Education is excited to announce that the 2nd Annual Educator Summit is scheduled for August 7 through August 10, 2023, at the Augusta Civic Center. We are currently seeking presenters from Maine’s education field.

This year’s theme is Inspiration, Innovation, and Inclusion. Knowing that there are many inspirational, innovative, and inclusive practices being performed in our public schools, we have opened the applications to the entire Maine public education workforce. Our intent is to showcase the inspirational, innovative, and inclusive practices being used every day in our schools and use this to inspire other schools.

We will also be accepting applications from the Maine Department of Education staff that are providing support for our Maine teachers and students, and to provide a launching point for continuing support throughout the 2023-2024 school year.

Presenter Application Portal (Applications close on March 3, 2023)

For more information regarding this event please contact Teri Peaslee, 2023 Summit Coordinator at Teri.peaslee@maine.gov or 207-530-7672.