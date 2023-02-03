U.S. Sanctions Leadership of Iranian UAV Manufacturer

The United States is designating eight Iranian individuals in leadership roles at Paravar Pars, an Iranian firm that produces unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) for the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Aerospace Force. Iranian UAVs are being transferred to Russia for use in its brutal and unprovoked war against Ukraine.

We are taking this action pursuant to E.O. 13382. It follows the U.S. designations on November 15, 2022, September 8, 2022, and January 6, 2023, of individuals and entities linked to Iran’s UAV program.

Russia is using Iran-produced UAVs in attacks against civilians and civilian infrastructure in Ukraine. The Iranian regime’s military support for Russia helps fuel Russia’s brutal war against Ukraine and has also resulted in violations of UN Security Council resolution 2231, which prohibits Iran’s provision of military UAVs to Russia without advance, case-by-case approval of the UN Security Council. The United States will continue to use every tool at our disposal to disrupt and delay these transfers and impose costs on actors engaged in this activity.

The United States is also taking action today to identify two vessels, the IRIS Makran and the IRIS Dena, as property in which the Government of Iran has an interest, pursuant to E.O. 13599 and the Iranian Transactions and Sanctions Regulations (ITSR).

For more information on today’s action, please see the Department of the Treasury’s press release.