Bringing the Beauty of Hebei Province To America to Celebrate Chinese New Year
Photo Exhibition and Reception to Commemorate the Sister State Relationship between the State of Iowa and Hebei ProvinceWASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, February 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On January 20, 2023, the Department of Culture and Tourism of Hebei Province presented a photo exhibition to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the Sister State relationship between Hebei Province and the State of Iowa. The exhibition, which highlighted popular tourist attractions, works of art and culture, and significant historical occasions in Hebei Province, strives to increase understanding and appreciation of the distinct landscape, artistic expression, and culture of Iowa's sister state. A variety of well-respected photographers captured these images. Some of these photos feature the following: Luanzhou Ancient City, the Northerner's Cradle of Civilization and rated as AAAAA (5A) scenic spot in the country; Zhangjiakou 24th Winter Olympics that took place in 2022; Wuqiao Acrobatics, the "cultural business card" of China; and Guantao Grain Painting, an artform and cultural heritage that utilizes plant seeds and grains.
Hebei Province and Iowa’s Sister State Relationship
In July 1983, the Hebei-Iowa sister state relationship was formalized into a signed agreement between Governor Terry Branstad of Iowa and Governor Zhang Shuguang. This indissoluble and long-standing friendship was further strengthened when the current Chinese President Xi Jinping (then Party Secretary of Zhengding County in Hebei Province) visited Iowa in 1985 to study agriculture as part of the sister-state program. Along with him in the delegation were Bai Runzhang, Luca Berrone, Sarah Lande, Yu Xiqing, Joni Axel, Liu Luqing , and Xia Wenyi.
27 years later, in 2012, President Xi Jinping still held fond memories of his travels in Iowa and the visit to the small eastern town of Muscatine . He made a return visit to the town to meet his "old friends" hosted by Sarah Lande. The appointment of Iowa's former Governor, Terry Branstad, as US Ambassador to China is a significant result of this 1985 visit.
Celebratory Luncheon in Los Angeles for Travel Trade Partners
The Department of Culture and Tourism of Hebei Province hosted a luncheon at the historic Smokehouse Restaurant in Burbank to update the travel trade on new attractions and activities offered in Hebei Province, host of the 2022 Winter Olympics.
About Insider Expeditions
Insider Expeditions is a premier travel company that curates and hosts one-of-a-kind experiences for groups and individuals on all seven continents. Our extensive global network — from presidents to poets, prestigious universities to pioneering explorers, superstar artists to high impact non-profits — enables us to create genuinely unparalleled voyages to the most remarkable corners of our planet.
Keithleen Nakajima
Insider Expeditions
+1 929-399-4975
email us here