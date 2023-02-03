Submit Release
Recreational Crabbing Now Open Along Entire Oregon Coast

The Oregon Department of Agriculture and the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife announce recreational crabbing is open along the entire Oregon coast. Recreational crabbing is now open from the Washington border to the California border. This includes the ocean, bays and estuaries, and on beaches, docks, piers and jetties.

It is always recommended that crab be eviscerated and the guts removed prior to cooking, which includes the removal and discard of the viscera, internal organs and gills. Toxins cannot be removed by cooking, freezing or any other treatment. ODA will continue to test for biotoxins in the coming weeks.

Because of Oregon’s precautionary management of biotoxins, the crab and shellfish products currently being sold in retail markets and restaurants are safe for consumers.

For more information call Oregon Department of Agriculture’s (ODA) shellfish biotoxin safety hotline at (800) 448-2474, the Food Safety Division at (503) 986-4720, or visit the ODA recreational shellfish biotoxin closures webpage.

El Departamento de Agricultura de Oregón y el Departamento de Pesca y Vida Silvestre de Oregón anuncian que la pesca recreativa de cangrejos está abierta para una costa sur de Oregón. La pesca recreative de cangrejos ahora está abierta desde la frontera de Washington hasta la frontera de California.

Siempre se recomienda destripar el cangrejo y quitarle las vísceras/órganos antes de cocinarlo, esto incluye quitar y desechar las vísceras, los órganos internos y las branquias. Las toxinas no se pueden eliminar cocinando, congelando, o cualquier otro método o procedimiento. La ODA continuará haciendo pruebas de biotoxinas en las próximas semanas.

Debido al manejo preventivo de biotoxinas de Oregón, los productos de cangrejo y mariscos que se venden actualmente en los supermercados, tiendas, y restaurantes son seguros para los consumidores.

Para obtener más información, llame a la línea directa de información sobre seguridad de mariscos de ODA al (800) 448-2474 o visite la página web de cierres de mariscos de ODA en: http://oda.direct/ShellfishClosures

