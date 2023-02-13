Cautionary Sci-Fi Tale Stands on Shoulders of Brave New World
VERTICAL CITY by Tristan Scott
This cautionary dystopian tale will enchant and astonish as it takes human survival to new heights.”UNITED STATES, February 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Brave New World meets Parable of the Sower in a claustrophobic new science fiction novel, Vertical City. In an age where the consequences of overpopulation and dwindling natural resources grow larger every day, author and scientist Tristan Scott’s first full-length novel is sure to resonate with fiction readers of any background.
— Indies Today
Edgar Pacey is alone in a world without loneliness. His home, Vertical City, a gargantuan skyscraper on the island of Tristan da Cunha, is packed with the last remnants of the human race. Edgar, a carbon miner and resident of the underground, awkwardly navigates his days without privacy or solitude. He often wonders - to the indifference or confusion of those around him - is their way of life normal?
When Edgar's quick thinking during a freak mining accident gains him widespread recognition, his newfound fame opens doors to the revered upper floors, a part of the city inaccessible to commoners. Guided partly by this twist of fate and partly by a selfish desire to satisfy his own misgivings, Edgar uses his newfound freedom to search for a flaw in their esteemed city, inadvertently leading him to the frightening cost of humanity's continued survival. Risking his own life, Edgar will have to force a complacent society to reevaluate itself, with repercussions that could bring their colossal tower, and humanity's last refuge, crashing to the ground.
Scott’s masterful execution of both an expansive dystopian society and the complex and meaningful human-to-human interactions that occur when humanity is tested is second to none. “This book was so well written. I felt like I could see, smell, hear, and taste this place as I read the book. The descriptions were fantastic. I felt as cramped as the main character did,” said one reviewer. “I absolutely loved having a protagonist who was claustrophobic, introverted, and hated being touched by other people … It gave the story some extra depth that made every encounter he had with people feel even more eerie.”
Readers looking for a story that will make them think just as much as they will have fun will find Vertical City’s cautionary narrative thought-provoking and eerily prescient. “This book takes you on an amazing journey through life in a city that is cramped, stifling, but full of good people,” said another reviewer. “The author told the story in an easy-to-read and descriptive way. I thoroughly enjoyed this book and would recommend it highly!”
Vertical City is sure to have any fan of science fiction and dystopian settings reflecting long after the last page.
"Very interesting and imaginative view of a possible future society…Recommended!" - Goodreads Reviewer
Vertical City is available on Amazon.
About the Author:
Tristan Scott was born in Johannesburg, South Africa, and obtained a Ph.D. in the field of molecular medicine. He now lives in Los Angeles and is currently a researcher specializing in the field of gene therapy. When not manipulating genetic material, Tristan has always had an additional passion for writing, which started in high school and later progressed to him taking an extra creative writing course at university while studying towards his Bachelor of Science degree.
Science is an all-consuming career, but Tristan finds time on weekends and evenings to write. He has written a range of unpublished short stories and poems but has published a sci-fi short story entitled An Unintended Future on Nature Futures. His first full-length novel, Vertical City, is published and available for purchase. He is finishing off his second novel, Keepers of the Faith, and a collection of related short stories under the title, Little Worlds. He is currently working on a "scientific thriller” as his next big project. Tristan has a love for a range of themes with his stories often exploring the cyclical nature of humans, the perils of dual-use technology, the threat of overconsuming our limited resources, while very much advocating for an evidence-based society. Still, dragons and magic are always welcome. Visit https://www.tristanscottauthor.com.
