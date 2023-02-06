NBRPA TEAMS UP WITH REVOLT TO BRING PLAYERS PARTY TO 2023 NBA ALL-STAR WEEKEND IN SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH

NBRPA

-Cîroc and DeLeón to Serve as Exclusive Liquor Partners for NBRPA’s Players Party-

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Basketball Retired Players Association (NBRPA) today announced a partnership with leading Black-owned multimedia platform REVOLT, that will feature REVOLT as the presenting partner of the NBRPA’s annual “Players Party,” on NBA All-Star Saturday Night, during NBA All-Star Weekend in Salt Lake City, Utah. The NBRPA and REVOLT will hold their exclusive - by invite only party on Saturday, February 18 at Flanker Kitchen & Sporting Club.

As part of this collaboration, Cîroc and DeLeón Tequila will serve as the exclusive liquor partners for the “Players Party,” featuring appearances from various NBA/WNBA/ABA Legends and celebrities taking part in All-Star festivities.

“We are excited to welcome Diddy and Revolt as the presenting partner for our ‘Players Party,’ series,” said Scott Rochelle, President & CEO, NBRPA. “Salt Lake City will be the epicenter of the basketball universe during NBA All-Star Weekend, and to have a first-class brand like Revolt alongside some of the most legendary names in basketball history is perfect match for the NBRPA and its membership. We look forward to enjoying the atmosphere, entertainment, and the gathering of iconic names from across the sports and entertainment worlds that this event promises to deliver.”

“Basketball is a global phenomenon, and we are thrilled to be a part of this experience that celebrates legends who so many of us have loved and cheered on for years,” said Alaina Long, VP of Global Marketing at CE Spirits. “We look forward to gathering in Utah and believe Cîroc and DeLeón Tequila will be a great addition to this year’s Player’s Party.”

“As the number one brand for the culture, REVOLT recognizes the impact Black culture has had on basketball,” said Detavio Samuels, CEO of REVOLT. “We are proud to partner with the NBRPA to celebrate with players who have had a massive impact across the globe, both on the courts and in the culture.”



