Release Date: February 03, 2023 State Route 7 in the Town of Hoosick, Rensselaer County, Reopens, Detour Lifted DOT and Contractor Forces Installed New Culvert and Reopened Road in Three Weeks Following Emergency Closure Damaged Culvert Excavated, New 136-Foot Long Culvert Installed New York State Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez announced the reopening of State Route 7 in the Town of Hoosick, Rensselaer County, following an emergency culvert replacement underneath this critical highway. DOT and contractor forces have worked around the clock since the emergency closure on January 13 to replace the damaged culvert, which carries overflow water from the Hoosic River, and reopen the road. “I am extremely proud of our team of DOT and contractor forces who literally moved earth to get this work completed as rapidly and as safely as possible during challenging winter weather conditions,” Commissioner Dominguez said. “We appreciate the patience of local residents, business owners, visitors and our partners in local and county governments as well as in the State of Vermont as we worked to accelerate this emergency project.” Route 7 is a critical route connecting New York State to nearby southern Vermont for residents, businesses, truckers and long-haulers, and visitors to both states, including winter recreation enthusiasts. With the road reopened, the detour that was in place has been removed. Upon the closure, the Department rapidly assembled a multi-discipline team of design and construction experts to address the situation. With its emergency contractor, D.A. Collins, DOT unearthed the damaged culvert, prepared bedding for the new structure, and installed 34 new pre-cast concrete culvert components — each 24 feet by 10 feet by 4 feet and weighing 29 tons. These components were lowered via crane into place and meticulously stitched together to form a 136-foot-long finished culvert. Work progressed around the clock, day and night. Three cranes were used to load, stage and lower the multi-ton culvert pieces, including a massive 200-ton crane that was assembled on site. At least 25 workers were on location at any given time, along with flatbed trailers, mechanic trucks, excavators, front-end loaders, equipment trailers, and hauling and dump trucks. The final steps — filling in the earth around the new culvert, placing blacktop and installing guiderails — were completed over the past few days. The Department was able to reopen the road in three weeks due to the foresight of manufacturing the emergency pre-cast concrete culvert components this past summer and fall to have on hand in an emergency situation, such as the one on Route 7. Manufacturing of the culvert components alone would normally take three to four months. Blacktop is normally not placed during the cold winter months. The Department anticipates returning to the site later this year to smooth the surface pavement as necessary. Senator Jake Ashby said, “I'm pleased that DOT took swift action to reopen NY 7. I'm appreciative for their efforts. Commuters, commercial transit and visitors to our region depend on this busy thoroughfare.” Assemblyman Scott Bendett said, “It is great to see the reopening of Route 7 in Hoosick Falls. It is a critical resource for the community, and it’s a relief to see that the diligent efforts of all those who have worked to make these improvements have paid off.” Village of Hoosick Falls Mayor Robert Allen said, “The Village of Hoosick Falls is very grateful for the consistent communication and updates from DOT and the focus this project received. We’re very impressed with how quickly a job of this size and scope was able to be done, especially in the dead of winter. We want to thank the Department of Transportation and all contractors involved, all law enforcement agencies involved, Rensselaer County officials, and our local residents who patiently waited for the situation to be resolved.” PHOTOS and VIDEO of construction available via Flickr. Follow New York State DOT on Twitter: @NYSDOT. Find us on Facebook at facebook.com/NYSDOT. For tweets from New York State DOT Region 1 (covering the Capital Region), follow @NYSDOTAlbany. ###