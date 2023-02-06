Lisa Ascolese “The Inventress” Dominates and Brings Diversity to the Billion Dollar Product Development Industry

Lisa Ascolese, The Inventress Lisa Ascolese, Founder of Inventors Spotlight TV Inventors Spotlight TV founded by Lisa Ascolese

NEW JERSEY, USA, February 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the Harvard Business School, over 30,000 new products are introduced yearly, and 95% fail! Still, one innovator with the keys to success is changing the landscape for inventors. Meet Lisa Ascolese a.k.a. “The Inventress”. As the CEO of Inventing A to Z, Lisa’s clients are seen on ABC’s Shark Tank, as well as shopping juggernauts QVC, HSN, and Shop HQ. This New Jersey girl is breaking new ground for would-be inventors. From newbies to seasoned developers, The Inventress has the solution that creates saleable products that perform.

A frequent face on television and in print, Lisa was featured in top media outlets such as OWN Network, PBS, BRAVO TV, ABC, Black Enterprise, Forbes, Ebony and the New York Times. Today, the 5’6” mocha-colored beauty with a 100-watt smile is wowing viewers as the host of the Inventors Spotlight TV. Recently launched in 2022, The Inventors Spotlight TV opens doors to include everyday creators. Whether momprenuers or celebrity designers, Lisa has the contacts and know-how to make a product pop. Lisa is the best kept secret to many celebrity actors who also have brought her products, such as Dionne Warwick, Gloria Gaynor, Carla Hall, just to name a few.

Through her focused courses, consultations, and one-on-one training, Lisa takes inventors through the maze of product development, placement, and productivity. As a result, this 100 % Black-owned, woman-owned business is making its mark in the industry by giving inventors the keys to scaling a business. With Lisa and her vetted team working on a product, inventors bring an idea written on a paper napkin to market in record time.

Simply put, after four decades in the business, dozens of patents, and trademarks, Lisa knows what consumers want and how to navigate behind the scenes with buyers and producers. Lisa’s proven methods help inventors break through the product development web of prototypes, manufacturing, and marketing to bring finished products to decision-makers. Lisa was recently featured on the cover of Black Innovators magazine where she offered insider secrets to bring a product to help inventors make strategic moves.

Lisa is the secret weapon for celebrities like Tyrese Gibson of Fast & Furious fame, actress Nicole Ari Parker and Emmy winner Sheryl Lee Ralph. Over the years, she worked with scores of A-listers to bring their products from conception to market.

This focused businesswoman is upending the old way of doing business by implementing her servant leadership approach. Lisa truly believes that business owners can help one another and that her mission is to be a light in this industry.

Lisa is kicking in closed doors and shattering the glass ceiling with her infectious drive and heart of gold. Satisfied clients concur that Lisa is called to help other inventors, and she does it by following the adage of “Lifting each other up two hands at a time…And sometimes you just have to use your foot!”



For more information, contact Lisa Ascolese at 732.647.5433 or Lisa@inventingatoz.com.. Log on to the website www.inventingatoz.com and www.aowie.com.

