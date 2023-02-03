Cancer Support Community Applauds Cancer Moonshot’s Achievements on One-Year Anniversary

/EIN News/ -- WASHINGTON, D.C., Feb. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Cancer Support Community (CSC), the world’s largest professionally led nonprofit cancer support network, joins the Biden Administration, cancer patients, survivors, caregivers, and their loved ones in celebrating the one-year anniversary of the reinvigorated Cancer Moonshot, an initiative launched with the goal of cutting the cancer death rate in half over the next 25 years.

CSC joins with other patient advocates, researchers, and providers in celebrating the following accomplishments in just the last year:

More than 25 new programs, policies and resources announced by federal agencies and departments to address five key areas: (1) closing the screening gap, (2) understanding and addressing environmental exposure, (3) decreasing the impact of preventable cancers, (4) bringing cutting-edge research through the pipeline to patients and communities, and (5) supporting patients and caregivers.

More than 50 community conversations and events held by the White House and Cancer Cabinet.

Over 60 new actions and collaborations from private companies, nonprofits, academic institutions, and patient groups to address cancer prevention, early detection, treatment, care, support, and survivorship.

Given its own work in advancing health equity through multiple initiatives, CSC also applauds the Moonshot’s new online hub, which includes several interactive features designed to increase awareness about cancer disparities, innovation in early detection and treatment, and patient- and clinician-oriented resources to close gaps in cancer care delivery. Having recently worked on several partnerships with the goal of reaching patients in rural areas, we applaud the formation of a new coalition to address the obstacles rural patient communities face accessing care.

“At CSC, we firmly believe that Community Is Stronger Than Cancer and we are proud to count President Joe Biden, First Lady Dr. Jill Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, Cancer Moonshot Coordinator Danielle Carnival, Ph.D., and the entire Cancer Moonshot team as members of that Community,” said CSC CEO Debbie Weir. “Their leadership and commitment have clearly been the catalyst toward progress in this space.”

CSC encourages the cancer community to engage at https://www.whitehouse.gov/cancermoonshot/ where patients can share their stories of inspiration and hope; people can provide their ideas on how to make progress; and organizations, companies, and institutions can commit new actions to help achieve Cancer Moonshot goals.

About the Cancer Support Community

As the largest professionally led nonprofit network of cancer support worldwide, the Cancer Support Community (CSC), including its Gilda’s Club network partners, is dedicated to ensuring that all people impacted by cancer are empowered by knowledge, strengthened by action, and sustained by community. CSC achieves its mission through three areas: direct service delivery, research, and advocacy. The organization’s Institute for Excellence in Psychosocial Care includes an international network that offers the highest quality social and emotional support for people impacted by cancer, as well as a community of support available online and over the phone. The Research and Training Institute conducts cutting-edge psychosocial, behavioral, and survivorship research. CSC furthers its focus on patient advocacy through its Cancer Policy Institute, informing public policy in Washington, D.C. and across the nation. For more information, please call the toll-free Cancer Support Helpline at 888-793-9355 or visit www.CancerSupportCommunity.org.

Nathalie Casthely Cancer Support Community 917-572-4517 communications@cancersupportcommunity.org