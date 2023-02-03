URI’s women’s basketball team embraces its role model status

Tammi Reiss grew up watching Cheryl Miller. Candace Parker was the model for Maye Toure and Madison Hattix-Covington.

The girls in the stands at the Ryan Center are watching them.

At Wednesday’s URI women’s basketball game, which coincided with National Girls and Women in Sports Day, awareness of that was front and center for the Rams.

“It’s everything,” Reiss said. “We respect the past, we are the present and then the future. All those little girls that had our camp jerseys on and they’re here and they’re watching this - it inspires you. It’s why I’m here today - watching my idols Cheryl Miller, Kim Mulkey, Susan McConnell-Serio. It’s the reason I’m sitting here. And you honor that.”

Of the many positives surrounding the growth of URI women’s basketball, the impact on young girls in the Ocean State may be the most powerful. The Rams have become perhaps the most visible women’s sports program in Rhode Island and they fully embrace what that means.

Wednesday’s game had a little extra meaning in light of the day's designation, but the scenes have been similar all season. On game days, parents and daughters are a common sight on the walk in from the parking lot. Postgame autograph sessions are a regular thing.

On Wednesday, a group of young girls held homemade signs in seats behind the basket. Girls from the Narragansett Youth Basketball Association took the court for a halftime game, then tore into their gifts - blue URI jerseys that they all donned immediately.

“Our girls know the responsibility and the duty they have - to be role models, to be mentors and to be leaders,” Reiss said. “And they represent our program very, very well. I couldn’t be any more proud of them.”

URI basketball programs always make an effort to connect with families and children, but the women’s team has taken it to another level. Crowds have grown with every step forward by the program. Success captures the imagination. So does the team’s identity as a hard-working and high-character group. The team’s fall-semester grade point average was the highest in program history.

The players understand their role model status.

“For me, I watched a lot of basketball when I was younger. It’s different when you’re the one the kids are looking up to you,” Hattix-Covington said. “Obviously, you want to put on a great game and a good example. I would love to inspire some kids to want to play at this level.”

She knows the impact can be long-lasting because it has been for her. Candace Parker’s jersey still hangs on Hattix-Covington’s wall.

“I love Lisa Leslie, Candace Parker,” she said. “I really tried to be like her growing up. I still have her jersey on my wall.”

Young fans had a lot to cheer about Wednesday as the Rams won a double-overtime thriller over St. Joseph’s for their ninth straight win. The announced crowd numbered 1,415. Rhody ranks second in the league behind Dayton in attendance.

“To have the crowd we had today - we had a men’s game on TV tonight and they still came out,” Reiss said. “That says something about our program.”

After the game, Reiss gathered her team at mid-court, then sent them off to a rousing ovation. She greeted family that was sitting court-side and did a pregame interview. She hustled toward the locker room - then paused before going into the tunnel.

A group of youth players wanted high fives.

“What these girls did today, the performance they put on - all the little girls that are watching, they’re the next generation of that,” Reiss said. “And as women, you’ve got to pay that forward. You’ve got to respect the game, you’ve got to play the game the way it’s supposed to be played for the next generation, not just for you. As you get older, you realize that.”