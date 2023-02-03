Governor Hochul Announces Department of Motor Vehicles Recovered $7.3 Million in Stolen Vehicles and Parts for New Yorkers

Governor Kathy Hochul announced today that the New York State Department of Motor Vehicles helped New Yorkers recover 231 stolen vehicles valued at more than $7.3 million in 2022. In addition, DMV recovered 81 stolen vehicle parts, worth $67,223.

"Since the day I took office, the safety of New Yorkers has been my number one priority," Governor Hochul said. "My administration is committed to tracking down and recovering stolen vehicles and bringing justice to the innocent New Yorkers who are victimized by these crimes."

New York State Department of Motor Vehicles Commissioner Mark J.F. Schroeder said, "Our investigators work hard to protect New Yorkers—not only their property but also their identities. Recovering stolen vehicles and parts is just part of the critical work they do day in and day out. In addition to being vigilant once you own a vehicle, we always advise consumers to be wise when purchasing a salvage vehicle or one that may have been stolen or subjected to flooding."

By comparison, in 2021, DMV recovered 194 vehicles and 77 parts for a total value of $5.2 million.

Breakdown of the vehicles recovered in 2022 and their value:

Brand Number of vehicles Value Acura 8 $185,125 Alfa Romeo 1 $25,000 Audi 3 $105,238 Big Tex trailer 1 $13,000 BMW 8 $417,095 Buick 1 $26,975 Cadillac 4 $116,245 Can-Am ATV 1 $4,120 Chevrolet 5 $149,470 Chrysler 2 $21,500 Dodge 15 $631,897 Ford 8 $110,400 GMC 6 $231,800 Hino 1 $35,600 Honda 76 $2,009,264 Hyundai 5 $71,520 Infiniti 6 $220,025 Jaguar 1 $61,200 Jeep 23 $1,034,058 Kawasaki 2 $10,340 Kia 2 $55,500 KTM 1 $9,250 Land Rover 3 $139,038 Lexus 1 $20,000 Lincoln 2 $19,600 Mercedes Benz 4 $192,825 Nissan 10 $151,041 Polaris 1 $4,060 Pontiac 1 $4,000 Porsche 2 $113,000 Ram 8 $695,800 RPS 1 $1,300 Toyota 15 $413,250 Yamaha 2 $10,500 Utility Trailer 1 $250 TOTAL 231 $7,309,286

There has been a national increase in stolen vehicles. Drivers should remember to lock their vehicle when they park and take the key or key fob with them. For additional security, vehicle owners can use visible or audible devices such as alarms, brake or wheel locks, or install a vehicle immobilizer like fuse cut-offs or ignition and fuel disablers.

If your vehicle is stolen, report it to the police and your auto insurance company as soon as possible. The police will enter the information into national and state auto theft computer records. The theft will be noted on your vehicle title record to help prevent someone from selling the vehicle or applying for a title.

The DMV offers additional guidance on stolen and recovered vehicles on its website, and the agency also provides a link that lets customers determine if a car was flooded or stolen. By typing in the Vehicle Identification Number, a customer can learn if a vehicle has flood damage that is not readily visible.

Consumers should also be careful when purchasing a vehicle where the deal seems too good to be true. They should be wary if the seller is insisting on cash only and should check to be sure the vehicle description on the title matches the vehicle they are receiving. For example, the plates and inspection stickers should match the jurisdiction listed on the title.

Auto theft recovery is just one of the many functions of DMV's Division of Field Investigations. Last year, DMV investigators made 1,126 arrests related to fraud, identity theft and using false identifications to purchase alcohol.

At the Governor's direction, the DMV has also worked with members of law enforcement, the National Insurance Crime Bureau, and state and regional automobile dealers' associations to combat catalytic converter thefts. DMV helped supply dealers with a new process that allows auto dealers to etch a unique, traceable serial number onto the catalytic converter that can be clearly seen and linked back to the vehicle from which it was stolen.

In October, the Governor signed legislation requiring auto dealers to stock and use those etching kits on new vehicles. The legislation also amended Vehicle and Traffic Law to add catalytic converters as a major component vehicle part, which will require vehicle dismantlers to maintain records of them. Every 60 days, those businesses must report the number of catalytic converters received during that period. Failing to maintain or produce those records upon request is a Class A misdemeanor and could include monetary penalties of up to double the amount made in taking in allegedly stolen converter components.