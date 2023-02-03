Submit Release
Informed Consulting - Sharon Bryan promoted to Partner and Anna Torchio joins as Consultant

Informed Consulting adds Employee Benefit Ecosystem Experts to the team

CHARLESTON, SC, USA, February 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Informed Consulting works with emerging employee benefit technologies to develop products, identify market fit, and form strategic ecosystem partnerships in the healthcare, insurance carrier and human resource technology industry. In advance of Informed Consulting’s three year anniversary next quarter, Sharon Alexander Bryan has become a Partner and Anna Torchio joins as Consultant.

"We are thrilled to promote Sharon to the role of Partner, while also adding Anna as a Consultant to our team," Jeff Oldham, Founder Informed Consulting. "Providing guidance to early stage Digital Health, InsurTech and FinTech companies requires a deep understanding regarding how the complex ecosystem of employee benefits works. Having spent many years working with both women, each brings a wealth of employee benefits experience, incredible customer focus, and a selfless approach to our team."

Sharon Alexander Bryan, CEBS joins Jeff Oldham as partner and owner of Informed Consulting. With 15+ years of experience in the insurance brokerage space, Sharon has a deep understanding of the distribution channels (carrier, broker and employer) involved in providing value to early stage companies. Prior to joining Informed Consulting, Sharon worked at VP and Director levels, leading sales and employee benefit teams. Sharon is on the Board of Directors at The Advisor Collective, an organization of the nation's leading consultants of Human Resources technology.

Anna Torchio joins Informed Consulting as a Consultant. With 10+ years of experience working in employee benefits and HR technology, Anna understands how to support early stage companies in navigating the complex benefits industry. Prior to joining Informed Consulting, Anna developed an extensive background in BenTech and PEO spaces, collaborating with insurance carriers, brokers and technology experts to create harmonious end-user experiences. Anna has extensive experience working with enterprise employers on their perpetual benefit strategy, vendor procurement and employee engagement.

Informed Consulting works with entrepreneurs and venture capital firms to distribute new products into the employee benefit space. Informed Consulting works with founders to develop the distribution strategy to effectively scale revenue growth through partnerships within the employee benefits ecosystem of health plans, insurance carriers and HR technology providers. .

