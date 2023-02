New Business Center Offers 38:1 ROI

Viastra Pen Business Center

LEON, NICARAGUA, February 5, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Online businesses can now generate more revenue due to a new marketing project launched at Viastra Pen Content Center. The project works with businesses to increase their ROI up to a 38:1 ratio, or $38 per $1 invested.In January 2023, Viastra Pen finished the program marketing testing phase with record-breaking achievements including 100+ thousand subscribers during the six-month testing project.Result Summary: One online company used in the testing phase, Getmore Sports SA, a Costa Rican-based B2C company, registered a conversion of $48 per $1 spent. However, the other five companies generated between $36 - $39 on each $1 invested.Project Summary: The project involves a combination of SEO strategies and email marketing campaigns. The process entails email list building, campaign design, and newsletter sending.Supporting Data: The news is excellent but not new as companies such as Oberly and Statista have been reporting similar statistics. The most recent statistics show1. That Google generates 8.5 billion searches daily, with Bing complementing it with 900 million searches daily2. There are 4.4 billion online users and 91% of them read their emails daily3. Email marketing has the highest online ROI of all online marketing vectors 44:1 ratioFree Online Assessment: The reports prove that the new Business Platform will be able to provide adequate services within the date expectation. Companies may run a free assessment before deciding to invest. Companies from anywhere in the world may visit the website https://viastrapen.com for more details.At the end of the assessment, each company will receive a detailed proforma with projected delivery, ROI, optimization duration, and sales outlook.Viastra Pen has now opened its Business Center and is ready to enhance online marketing strategies. Viastra Pen Content center is located in Leon, Nicaragua, and provides its services worldwide