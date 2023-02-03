Approval of FY 2023 School Revolving Renovation Fund applications

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) has awarded $15 million in School Revolving Renovation Fund (SRRF) loans to 16 school administrative units (SAUs). The loans will be used to complete 34 health, safety, and compliance projects at 33 schools. The projects include structural roof repairs, indoor air quality improvements, ADA upgrades, hazardous material removal, life safety renovations, and security enhancements. A portion of each loan is considered a grant and is forgiven while the remaining balance of the loan is paid back at a zero percent interest rate.

The complete list of approved projects can be viewed at https://www.maine.gov/doe/schools/facilities/srrf.

For additional information about the SRRF program please contact Ann Pinnette at 215-3809 or ann.pinnette@maine.gov.