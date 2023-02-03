TBI Special Agents Investigating Officer-Involved Shooting in Monroe County

At the request of 10th Judicial District Attorney General Stephen Crump, TBI special agents continue to investigate the circumstances leading to an officer-involved shooting that occurred in Monroe County late Thursday evening.

Preliminary information indicates that shortly before midnight EST, officers with the Sweetwater Police Department responded to a call that an adult male was at a residence on Raby Road in Sweetwater, threatening family members with a firearm. When officers arrived at the scene, they encountered the individual, who pointed a firearm at them. Officers fired at the man, striking him. He was taken to a local hospital before being transported to a hospital in Knoxville. No officers were injured during the incident.

TBI agents are working to independently determine the series of events leading to the shooting, including collecting evidence and conducting interviews. Throughout the process, investigative findings will be shared with the district attorney general for his further review and consideration. The TBI acts solely as fact-finders in its cases and does not determine whether the actions of an officer were justified in these types of matters. That decision rests with the district attorney general requesting TBI’s involvement.

The TBI does not identify the officers involved in these types of incidents and instead refers questions of that nature to the respective department to answer as it sees fit.

Any available updates on this investigation will be posted online at TBINewsroom.com.