New mockumentary by author Mike Meier focuses on "placed news" that are intended to influence consumer behavior

Mike Meier's mockumentary "...so you think you can trust the media?" Mike Meier turned his grudge into a mockumentary about "placed news" Mike Meier played all characters in the mockumentary (except for the Material Science Engineers, those were his 2 dogs)

Many people probably don’t know or don’t think about it, but most “news” in the U.S. are “placed,” meaning someone paid for the “news” to appear.

I spotted several “news” articles in a certain online news source that were so silly that they could not possibly have been organic news. That inspired me to turn my grudge into a short mockumentary.” — Mike Meier, author of "The Final Days of Doggerland"

MIAMI BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Have you ever wondered why certain “news” reports appear to blatantly endorse a specific person or product? That may be intentional, and it is called “placed news” – someone paid for that “news” item to appear.Author Mike Meier (his newest book being “The Final Days of Doggerland ,” a Stone Age novel) created a mockumentary which is now available on YouTube: “...so you think you can trust the media?”It all began years ago when he worked for an investment firm. Instead of placing traditional advertisements or commercials, his boss simply purchased a favorable front-page article in one of the major newspapers. Was that an isolated incident? Probably not.Explains Mike Meier: “In those days, I read the newspaper daily. During the years that followed, I noticed more and more newspaper articles that appeared to endorse certain persons or products, and I began to wonder how those stories got the attention of the journalist. Eventually, I couldn’t take it any longer, and I canceled my newspaper subscription after 30 years.”More recently, Mike spotted several “news” articles in a certain online news source that were at their core so silly that they could not possibly have been organic news that the public would really be interested in. That inspired him to turn his lingering grudge into a short mockumentary.Mike proceeded to produce the mockumentary all by himself: he wrote the script, purchased a simple camera and lights, and got a couple of simple props.“The hardest part was doing everything at the same time, the multi-tasking—setting up the camera at the right angle, turning the sound on, knowing what to say,” explains Mike. “Next time I will look for someone to at least operate the camera.”But Mike did not do all the work himself. He acknowledges the support of Vladimir Arabadzhi who did the video edit, and Peter Giambalvo who edited the script.When not making videos, Mike Meier writes. His most recent book is “The Final Days of Doggerland,” a Stone Age novel, available on Amazon, https://www.amazon.com/Final-Days-Doggerland-Neolithic-Survival/dp/B0B8VCDV66 The novel “The Final Days of Doggerland” (also a screenplay on Filmfreeway.com) is largely based on historical facts, such as the disappearance of Doggerland, the first use of spices in food, and the appearance of blue-eyed people in Northern Europe.

Mike Meier releases his mockumentary "...so you think you can trust the media?"