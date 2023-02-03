Maryland Bankers Association's "Day in Annapolis" Offered Attendees Exclusive Insight into Legislative Process

On Wednesday, February 1, the Maryland Bankers Association (MBA) held its annual State advocacy event, "Day in Annapolis," in person for the first time in three years. The annual event connects Maryland General Assembly leaders with banking and advocacy professionals to discuss the state government's impact on banks and gives attendees an inside look at the Maryland legislative process.

ANNAPOLIS, Md., Feb. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- On Wednesday, February 1, the Maryland Bankers Association (MBA) hosted its annual "Day in Annapolis" event at The Governor Calvert House in Annapolis, MD. This was the first in person "Day in Annapolis" since 2020.

Attendees were given the opportunity to learn from and connect with leaders in the state legislature, gain insight into Maryland's legislative process by watching live legislative proceedings, and meet with their elected officials to discuss the importance of a strong and healthy banking industry. Participants also heard firsthand from Committee leadership in the Maryland General Assembly about trending policy topics and state-level government advocacy.

Committee Chairs Melony Griffith (D), Will Smith (D), C.T. Wilson (D), and Kumar Barve (D) were among the speakers that headlined the event – speaking on a panel discussing the banking industry in Maryland and how the Maryland Bankers Association's advocacy efforts impact policy decisions.

"This is what effective advocacy looks like," said Drew Jabin, MBA's Vice President, Head of Government & Community Affairs. "It was great to see Maryland legislators speaking with some of Maryland's finest professionals in the banking industry. I am hopeful that attendees came away with a better understanding of the state legislative process and the policy work we've been doing. One of the main goals of this event is to make members feel empowered to be strong advocates for Maryland's banking industry."

Following the panel, attendees met with their state elected officials in the House of Delegates and the Senate to discuss the banking and finance issues that matter most to their customers.

"This event has been a tradition of ours for over 20 years, and it's wonderful to be back together in person," said Ramon Looby, President and CEO of the Maryland Bankers Association. "There's nothing like this immersive learning experience, and we are all better advocates because of it. Thank you to our speakers, staff, and attendees. The success of this event helps propel our advocacy efforts in 2023."

About "Day in Annapolis"

The Maryland Bankers Association's "Day in Annapolis" is an annual advocacy event focused on giving participants the opportunity to understand the importance of advocacy at the state level. Please contact Drew Jabin, Vice President, Head of Government and Community Affairs, at djabin@mdbankers.com or Evan Richards, Government Affairs Manager, at erichards@mdbankers.com with questions or further inquiries.

About the Maryland Bankers Association

Founded in 1896, the Maryland Bankers Association (MBA) is the only Maryland-based trade group representing banks in the state. MBA's member banks employ 28,266 banking professionals in nearly 1,490 branch offices across the state. To find out more information, please visit http://www.mdbankers.com.

Media Contact

Maryland Bankers Association, Red Banyan, 954-379-2115, nikolaj@redbanyan.com

SOURCE Red Banyan